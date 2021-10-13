10/13/2021 at 4:07 PM CEST

Sport.es

The weekend of September 15 to 17 the Center Municipal de Tennis Vall d’Hebron – Eurofitness will host the 13th edition of the Ciutat de Barcelona de Tennis Platja International Trophy, the most important international beach tennis event on the peninsula and which is organized annually by the Club Beach Tennis Barcelona With the support of the Barcelona City Council, Esportcat, the Spanish Tennis Federation and the Catalan Tennis Federation.

For the first time in its history the headquarters of the Trophy moves from Barcelona beach to Vall d’Hebron sports venue, the first sports facility in Spain to be equipped with 7 regulation tracks of tennis / beach volleyball and which will host for the first time in its history one of the high-class events on the calendar.

The City of Barcelona Beach Tennis Trophy is consolidated as one of the Unmissable events on the world circuit, endowed with $ 10,000 of prize money and with the participation of nearly 200 players top-notch from more than countries. In this edition the participation of the sisters stands out Michaela and Naomi Romani, quarter-finalists of the Beach Tennis World Championship held this September in Terracina (Italy) and the participation of the local player Eva Fernandez Palos, current top 20 in the world and recently proclaimed European Champion in mixed beach tennis category.

Throughout the weekend you can free access to the venue, in which you will be able to enjoy the best beach tennis in the world from the stands, with a full program of beach tennis starting on Friday with the dispute of the men’s and women’s qualifiers and the first rounds of the main draw to make way for the day Saturday, in which you will be able to enjoy a large number of matches of the highest quality, both in men’s and women’s doubles as well as in the ITF Junior U18 men’s and women’s category and, in the afternoon, with the start of the category mixed. Sunday’s day will close the weekend with the highlights of the competition, the semifinals and finals of all categories, which can also be followed in streaming.