11/14/2021

On at 22:31 CET

On November 26, 2019 Barça Ferrao was at the peak of his career, just a few months after being designated the best player on the planet and in the middle of a streak of titles with Barça after linking a league, a Spanish Cup, two King’s Cups and a Spanish Super Cup.

However, the brand new ‘Pichichi’ of the 2018-19 campaign will never forget that day. The one from Chapecó had sat in the chair at the Palau with three goals in a row to equalize the score against Xota when he suddenly fell to the ground and a day later came the great ‘blow’: the Achilles tendon in the left leg had been partially ruptured.

Since he underwent surgery at the beginning of December, Ferrao started a race against time with the aim of reaching the Final Four of the Champions League, the League play-offs and the World Cup on time.

Finally the first two were postponed and the Brazilian could play them, being key together especially Sergio Lozano to get the third European title of the section in October last year at the Palau.

Since he returned a little over a year ago, he has continued to teach the best game with his back to goal on the planet and with his extraordinary ability to unbalance rival teams, although it is also true that perhaps He was not seen as ‘left over’ and as lethal as in previous courses.

Ferrao, in training with his friend Pito

| FCB

Anyway, still he was the top Barça scorer in the league with 23 goals, far from the 38 that he scored two seasons before, quite possibly in his best season at Barça.

After having been able to do a preseason for the World Cup with the Brazilian team and the arrival of Jesús Velasco together with his friend Pito They are allowing you to enjoy the best Ferrao in this first month and a half of the course.

The fact is that in the league in four of the six league games played, he has scored two or more goals. The pivot signed two separate ‘doubles’ in the victories against Burela (6-1), Industrias (3-4) and Manzanares (8-2) and achieved a hat-trick in the collective exhibition on the Xota court (2 -8).

For history the goal will remain splicing a volley at the turn in Pamplona or if a crack movement in the Catalan derby. And it is that he not only has so many goals in the league, but more than half have been real goals.