10/29/2021 at 1:04 PM CEST

Sport.es

In 1946 an icon of the two wheels was born: the Vespa. He was his own creator, Enrico Piaggio, who when seeing how it had been exclaimed that “Looked like a wasp”, and since then the most famous scooter in the world has continued to retain its unique and inimitable style.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, and Sport launches a collection of 20 Vespa replicas, to be sold at the kiosk. The collection brings together the current models and the most mythical, in faithful reproductions to scale 1:18, which incorporate metal bodywork and quality plastic details.

The first delivery –at a special introductory price of € 4.95– corresponds to the Vespa 946 Bellissima. A model released in 2016 which is directly inspired by the first prototype, the MP6, preserving the original aesthetics, with its individual seat suspended on springs, but providing it with the latest technology. The rest of the deliveries will be sold Saturday and Sunday at a price of 10.95 euros, with a booklet of each motorcycle.

The motor world is changing at breakneck speed, so the fact that a model has preserved its identity over so many years is a symbol that its design is unsurpassed. It was the work of Piaggio himself together with the iAeronautical Engineer Corradino D’Ascanio and has been able to represent like no one a future brimming with ideas, creativity, hope and, above all, freedom.

Something that shows not only the 19 million units sold worldwide, but has also become a icon of style and elegance in the cinema. Starting with the classic Roman Holiday, American Grafitti or Quadrophenia. And even this year it appears in an animated way in Luca, the latest collaboration between Pixar and Disney, which reflects life on the Italian Riviera. Without a doubt, the Vespa looks good on the big screen, and it will be that way for many years to come.

VESPA collection deliveries11/07/2021 Vespa 946 ‘Bellissima’ / gray

11/14/2021 Vespa LXV del 2014 / green

11/21/2021 Vespa Primavera from 2014 / light blue

11/28/2021 150 SUPER 1965 / light blue

12/05/2021 Vespa GTS 300 from 2017 / light brown

12/12/2021 Vespa Sprint 150 ABS from 2014 / gray

12/19/2021 Vespa 125 Primavera from 1968 / white

12/26/2021 Vespa ET3 Primavera from 1976 / blue

01/02/2022 Vespa 150 GS from 1955 / silver

01/09/2022 Vespa 200 Rally from 1972 / orange

01/16/2022 Vespa GT 200 del 2003 / new colore blu Blue

01/23/2022 Vespa P 150 X from 1978 / light blue (China)

01/24/2022 Vespa 125 from 1953 / gray

01/31/2022 Vespa SS 90 from 1965 / red

02/07/2022 Vespa Hoffmann Königin from 1954 / dark gold

02/21/2022 Vespa 98 corsa from 1947 / red

02/28/2022 Sidecar (Part One) / gray

03/06/2022 Sidecar (Part Two) / gray

03/07/2022 Vespa 125 ET4 from 1996 / black

03/14/2022 Vespa 50 L from 1966 / orange