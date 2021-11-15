Today, as usual we take a tour of the highlights of the week in terms of the most relevant crypto news. Starting with the recent spikes in the price of Bitcoin. Market leading cryptocurrency that managed to hit several all-time highs this week.

Bitcoin flirted with $ 69,000

As we previously reported, Bitcoin reached several all-time highs in its price, which were recorded and previously reported by CryptoTrend. During November 10, Bitcoin reached a price of $ 68,900.

Around this price rise, several were the predictions that emerged that Bitcoin would continue to reach more all-time highs. Kraken, for example, predicted that Bitcoin would hit $ 96,000 if in the last quarter of this year, BTC copies this uptrend.

For its part, PlanB, expressed through a tweet that Bitcoin would trade at USD 288,000 for next year.

New York Mayor is in favor of Bitcoin education in schools

Another of the most talked about news of the week was, that during a recent interview with CNN “State of the Union”, the elected mayor of New York, Eric Adams, says that cryptocurrencies should be taught around the world and believes that schools They should add cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to the curriculum as Eric Adams upped the ante on his plan to transform the city into a crypto hotspot.

Adams has been a very optimistic person about cryptocurrencies, along with many other leaders around the world and let us remember that it was previously known that he will receive his first three checks as mayor of this city in Bitcoin.

The most anticipated BTC update has been activated

The Bitcoin network has finally activated the highly anticipated Taproot update. It was one of its most important updates since 2017. Which seeks to integrate improvements to the network that, in short, what it seeks is to make transactions more private, efficient and economical. However, the price of Bitcoin has not reacted in an expected way.

Currently, the price of BTC is USD 64,017, according to our online crypto tool, generating a decreasing variation of -0.10% in the last 24 hours.

Zimbabwe is interested in CBDC but not Bitcoin

Zimbabwe’s Information Minister publicly dismissed ongoing rumors about the country considering the adoption of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin (BTC). Rather, Minister Monica Mutsvangwa clarified that the government of Zimbabwe is eager to experiment with a central banking digital currency (CBDC).

The rumor about Zimbabwe’s adoption of cryptocurrencies was generated based on numerous reports citing Charles Wekwete, permanent secretary to the president’s office, as saying that the government was in talks with private sector companies to help introduce cryptocurrency into the country.

Indonesian Muslims ban cryptocurrencies

The National Council of Ulemas, or MUI, has deemed cryptocurrencies Haram, or prohibited, as it has elements of uncertainty, gambling and harm, Asrorun Niam Sholeh, head of religious decrees, said Thursday after the council held a hearing. with experts. If the cryptocurrency, as a digital product or asset, can comply with Sharia principles and can show a clear benefit, then it can be traded, he added.

The MUI is the Sharia compliance authority in the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, and is consulted by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank on Islamic finance issues.

