10/27/2021 at 8:41 PM CEST

Barça will try to achieve its fifth victory in the Champions League this Thursday at 8:45 p.m. on the court of the thriving FC Porto in a day in which the Portuguese Luís Frade will be the protagonist.

Born on September 11, 1998 on the outskirts of Porto in the town of Rio Tinto, the Barcelona pivot never played in the ‘dragoes’, since he began his career in the Àguas Santas de Maia (10 km north of the ‘undefeated’ city). There he played three seasons and in 2018 he signed for Sporting de Portugal at only 19 years old and with the general feeling that he had everything to mark an era.

So much so that David Barrufet opted for his signing two summers ago and now, with just turned 22 years old, he forms with Ludovic Fàbregas and the young Artur Parera the youngest and most powerful shortlist of pivots in the Champions League.

This Thursday he will return to his hometown to measure himself at an FC Porto that saw one of its referents, goalkeeper Alfredo Quintana die in February after a cardiorespiratory arrest. Frade was a great friend of his and he will surely be in the memory of Barça today.

Frade, against Veszprém during his time at Sporting

|

“Playing in my city, in my house will be special and I am looking forward to the game.. We are facing a very balanced team that plays very well from seven to six. We are still getting used to the coach’s ideas and things are going well & rdquor ;, commented Luís Frade.

Tough rival

Under the command of the legendary Swedish ex-center Magnus Andersson since 2018 (he played for a few months at Ademar), FC Porto continues to take steps forward and in this Champions League he has already beaten bottom Flensburg (28-27) and Dinamo Bucuresti of Xavi Pascual (26-27).

In its squad, the Portuguese internationals Diogo Branquinho (far left), Rui Silva (central), António Areia (far right), Lusocuban pivots Daymaro Salina and Victor Iturriza (had an agreement to sign for Barça last summer) and Croatian left-back Ivan Sliskovic.

Iturriza was very close to dressing as a azulgrana

|

Ortega: “We will play on a very hot court & rdquor;

Carlos Ortega admitted that his team comes from playing against PSG “our most serious game and we have to continue in that line. We will play on a very hot court that will be full & rdquor ;.

“FC Porto may be the team that plays the most and best seven against six, so we will have to be very attentive to that. In addition to the goalkeeper who died unfortunately, they have lost right-back André Gomes (Melsungen) and center-back Martins (Pick Szeged), but they are still a very important team & rdquor ;, pointed out the Malaga player.