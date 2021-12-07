12/08/2021 at 00:00 CET

Just four days after getting the ticket to the Final Four of the Champions League last Saturday, the Barca faces this holiday Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. the visit of a Movistar Inter in low hours that a good part of their chances of qualifying for the Spanish Cup will be played.

And is that the Madrid painting does not seem to have fitted the very important loss of a Pito who will face his former team, since he is eleventh with nine games played and only 11 points, three from eighth place with seven games to be played in the first round.

Although the one from Chapecó played two seasons in Inter (2019-2021) in which he won a league, a Spanish Cup and a King’s Cup, the clash will be much more special for two emblems of the club founded and presided over by the legendary journalist José María García and now they want to make history dressed as a blaugrana.

Carlos Ortiz goes “to death” to win everything with Barça

| DAVID RAMÍREZ

The great precursor of Spanish sports journalism was beginning to be fed up with Marc Carmona’s Barça being the great dominator of the national scene and in 2012 he decided to bet on a Jesús Velasco who had led the Catalans to penalties in the fifth game of the league final with the modest but exceptional Caja Segovia.

The Toledo turned Inter like a sock in seven seasons in which he carved out a sensational record with two Champions, five Leagues, three Spanish Cups, a King’s Cup and three Super Cups that joined the 15 titles he had won in Italy to take the 2019-20 season on sabbatical.

When Velasco signed in 2012 for the ‘green machine’ (now he wears blue for advertising reasons) A Carlos Ortiz who had arrived in 2008 from Xota had already been there for four seasons and that he had already achieved a Champions League, two Super Cups, a Spanish Cup and an Intercontinental in Madrid. Later he raised the same titles as Velasco, becoming his extension on the court and also added a League already under the command of Tino Pérez (2019-20).

Jesús Velasco made history with Movistar Inter

| .

Then both they achieved the last title in France with the Parisian ACCS And now they only think about getting their fifteenth straight victory this Wednesday against a club that they will always carry in their hearts.

Anyway, of the ‘Velasco era’ only the finish line Jesús Herrero and the scorer Borja, although Ortiz did share a dressing room in his last campaign there with the young goalkeeper Jesús and with the closing Raya.

“I really enjoyed Inter and defended those colors to the death, but now I only think about Barça. I really wanted to wear this shirt and I have a brutal sense of belonging, so now I’m going to death to win everything with Barça “, Ortiz explained to SPORT in a recent interview.

Carlos Ortiz is the living history of Inter

| .

Beyond these considerations, the party on holiday will be an excellent opportunity for the Palau to celebrate their qualification for the Champions League Final Four and a treat to a group that is marveling and that already has a new challenge despite the enormous accumulated fatigue: to close the year with 18 wins in a row. For this, it would also be necessary to beat Córdoba Patrimonio and Aspil Jumpers Ribera Navarra at the Palau, as well as Levante UD in Paterna.

For its part, Inter arrives after overcoming Pescados Rubén Burela with some authority despite the two final goals of Rikelme and the ex-Azulgrana Quintela (4-2), and that he arrives with more former Barça players such as Pol Pacheco, Boyis, Rafa López, Raúl Gómez and an Eric Martel who is Inter’s best league striker with just four goals (a fiery Ferrao has 11, Adolfo nine, Sergio Lozano eight and André Coelho also four).