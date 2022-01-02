01/02/2022 at 7:12 PM CET

I have repeated countless times that being at the starting point of the Dakar is already a successEspecially for amateur participants and for those who are fighting for victory with machines that are not sufficiently tested. The harshness of the test puts everyone in their place and sometimes with dizzying cruelty. In one click change the decoration. You go from glory to failure in an instant and also vice versa, since as long as you stay in the race you always have a chance to shine. For me, for this reason, it has so much merit to finish the race, regardless of the position.

The most ungrateful face of the Dakar does not understand budgets or illustrious surnames, not even legendsAnd if not ask Stéphane Peterhansel, nicknamed ‘Monsieur Dakar’ for having won it 14 times, 6 on a motorcycle and 8 in a car. The broken rear suspension knocked him out in the first stage. He will try to continue to accumulate experience, but his options are long gone.

A HARD DAY

For the Audi squad, debutants with an electrified prototype, made in record time and whose first competition was the Dakar. Peterhansel’s KO was joined by the misfortunes of Sainz and Ekström. Carlos and Lucas Cruz got lost in a delicate navigation area, leaving more than two hours in the stake and every option on the podium. The race has been very uphill for them.

Navigation errors are spoken of very coldly, but I assure you that, with the means at your disposal, finding the right path the first time is a more than difficult task, especially due to the speed at which you have to make decisions. Carlos and Lucas weren’t the only ones who succumbed to the first Dakar trap, as half of the motorcycle favorites also got off the hook early on in the gear. “C’est le Dakar, skipper & rdquor ;.