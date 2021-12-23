12/23/2021 at 1:35 PM CET

Teresa Dominguez

Reviewable permanent prison. And when it ends, another 24 years in jail. That is the penalty required, provisionally and depending on what happens in the trial, the mother of Marta Calvo, Marisol Burón Flores, for the alleged serial killer Accused of killing his daughter and two other women, and of trying seven others, so far as is known. To this is added a civil liability of 150,000 euros not only because of the murder of Marta, but also because of the concealment of her body, which has been going on for two years, since November 7, 2019, without there being a single hint that the accused is going to break his silence to reveal what did with the young woman and where did he actually dispose of her corpse. In fact, it also requiresl payment of expenses generated by the search.

In these terms, Marisol Burón manifests herself through her lawyer, Pilar Jové, in the brief of provisional conclusions presented today before the judge of Instruction number 20 of Valencia, who is the one who directs the investigation of the Civil Guard since he assumed, a year and a half ago, the investigation of all the cases attributed to Jorge Ignacio PJ: that of the three deceased -Marta Calvo Burón, Lady Marcela Vargas and Arliene Ramos dos Santos- and that of the seven girls who survived to sexual encounters with the suspected serial killer.

That is the criminal classification that Jorge Ignacio PJ is assigned by both the private accusation exercised by the mother and the one representing the father, according to the description of facts which detail both indictments. Thus, in addition to the enumeration of events that preceded the murder of Marta Calvo – he tried to maintain two sexual appointments in the previous hours that were frustrated; In fact, one of them is one of the survivors who threw him out of her house because of his aggressiveness and euphoria-, the lawyer Pilar Jové collects the attacks on those other two fatalities and to the women he dated and who managed to survive.

Lethal sexual practice with intoxication ritual

And he describes: “The interest and objective of Jorge Ignacio PJ in his encounters with these women was a deadly sexual practice through a intoxication ritual by introducing cocaine vaginally or anally in their bodies, while they were unprepared, sometimes, without the knowledge of these and, in others, to despite your negative express“.

The cocaine that he supplied them, he collected, “was from a purity much higher than what existed on the market illicit “, which” entailed the immediate access to the bloodstream and to the scentral nervous system of said women “, leaving them in a state of absolute alienation and, up to three times the record, causing them the death between strong convulsions.

Therefore, it concludes that the accused is the author of four crimes: that of gender-aggravated murder whereby the permanent prison reviewable; gender aggravated sexual assault, for which he asks for 15 years in prison; against public health (drug trafficking) with the aggravation of recidivism, which requires 6 years in prison; Y against moral integrity, for which he requests another three years in prison.

Total, the permanent reviewable, which supposes effectively meet 20 years without discounting a single day, and review that sentence only from that effective compliance, and 24 more years of imprisonment, which would be fulfilled later, from the moment in which Penitentiary Institutions and the Penitentiary Surveillance Court to whom it corresponds consider the first one, the permanent reviewable one, to be liquidated.

And of course the 150,000 euros as subsidiary civil liability, as well as the expenses generated by this “relentless search” and without results the corpse of Marta that the Civil Guard has carried out from the beginning and that is still continuing, first, following the version offered by the alleged serial killer when he surrendered, at dawn on December 4, 2019 at the Carcaixent barracks, and then, from your research. The The last of those crawls occurred just a month and a half ago, last October, Around a irrigation well in Senyera, based on the testimony of a woman who crossed paths with him at that point on November 12, 2019, five days after Marta’s crime.

A trial with almost a hundred witnesses and experts

For the celebration of the jury trial, scheduled for the end of this year if everything goes smoothly, Marta Calvo’s mother wants them to testify 57 witnesses, a good part of them civil guards, but also the mother of the accused or their landlords in Manuel, with whom he had a close relationship that transcended that of the lease, or the women who survived Jorge Ignacio PJ and who will reel off their suffering during those episodes.

In addition, it requests that eleven expert witnesses and 22 specialists be summoned, including forensic doctors, scientific police, psychiatrists, psychologists and criminologists, to practice the expert evidence, one of the main ones, apart from the direct testimony of their victims, to put The personality and mode of action of the alleged serial killer revealed in the room.