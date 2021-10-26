10/26/2021 at 2:56 PM CEST

EP

Yéremi Vargas’s mother, Ithasa Suarez, and a witness – who was a minor when the child disappeared – will testify on November 5 before the magistrate of Court number 2 of San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Gran Canaria) after last September the reopening of the case of Yéremi Vargas, the seven-year-old minor disappeared in 2007 in Vecindario, in Santa Lucia de Tirajana, while playing.

This was indicated at a press conference by the lawyer Marcos García Montes, the family’s lawyer, in an appearance in which he was accompanied by Ithaisa Suárez and José Suárez, the minor’s grandfather missing.

García Montes has stated that after the “failure” of the investigation, the court has reopened the judicial procedure to carry out the proceedings requested by the accusing party after understanding that the witness – who was a minor when the events occurred – can contribute a series of “momentous” details, as well as that Antonio Ojeda, known as ‘el Rubio’, was “there”, in the place where Yeremi disappeared, according to the statements made by two inmates who were his companions – one from the Juan Grande prison in Gran Canaria and another in Algeciras–.

In one of these statements, he added, one of the inmates points out that allegedly ‘El Rubio’ told him that the youngest went “blue” –cyanosis–, he talks about “solvent”, a “landfill” or the “burning of some mattresses” and exposes “the issue got out of hand.”

This phrase, adds García Montes, was said by ‘El Rubio’ to an inmate before prison officials, so he has clarified that it is understood that there is “collaboration of a third person”. For the family lawyer, the main suspect at this time has given information “without anyone asking him.”

For this reason, he has considered that there are “more than enough” elements, so he hopes that Ojeda “when he is approached, defeats himself and tells the truth” despite the fact that continue denying everything. He also understands that the silence of the main accused, although it is a constitutional right, if it is “highlighted with other evidence, it may harm him.”

Affection that only knew its surroundings

Regarding cyanosis, Ithaisa has recognized that it is an issue that she thought was “not important” and He “never” disclosed it to investigators or the media, However, reading with the lawyer the statement of one of the prisoners where it was collected that allegedly ‘El Rubio’ had indicated that the minor had turned blue, it caught his attention, since it was a fact that only the nearby environment knew to Yéremi.

For Ithaisa, with the reopening of the case, “a fairly great door to hope has been opened,” “it is like a new path”, because she has admitted that the family wants to reach the end, since they need it.

In this sense, he has pointed out that he expects me to “say where the child is” because what they want to know is “where is Yeremi to be able to bury him”. Both Ithaisa and his father, José Suárez, assure that what they want is to recover what is left of the child, both pointing out that if he tells them where they are, they would be able to “even forgive him.”

The lawyer has indicated that this is the “first step” of the future of this procedure “without prejudice” to the appeal filed so that more proceedings can be carried out.

Finally, everyone has done a call for those people who claim to have data, to provide it, since they affirm that their anonymity will be maintained.