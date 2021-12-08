12/08/2021 at 4:41 PM CET

The Association Mothers of Plaza de Mayo denounced the theft of two shirts signed by Diego Armando Maradona that were donated by the Argentine soccer player to that human rights organization.

The entity published a video on its official Twitter account in which it shows how two individuals entered the organization’s headquarters to illegally steal the two shirts.

“The door of the Mothers is open for everyone, sometimes unfortunately also for thieves,” lamented the head of Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Hebe de Bonafini.

The head of the association stressed that the criminals “spent an hour” in the building until, “shamelessly”, they stole the shirts donated by the football idol.

“If you know them, please follow them. Maradona’s shirts were stolen from us. These two that you see, surely you know them, who are from your neighborhood. Follow them, take them off, they have two shirts. The people have to help us find them and take off the shirts that belong to the Mothers.“Hebe de Bonafini stressed.

In addition to the video, the human rights organization provided a contact telephone number so that anyone who has information about what happened can share it.

Diego Maradona, who died in November 2020, supported the work of human rights organizations in Argentina on multiple occasions, including Mothers of Plaza de Mayo.