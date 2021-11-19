In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Logitech MX Master is one of the mice most praised by professionals for its comfort, customization and how long it lasts.

There is no question, Logitech has managed to convince everyone that one of the best ergonomic mice in the world is its MX Master range. And he has more than earned it, because once you try it, you don’t want to go back to another, as happens with his keyboards.

Now you can get one of these ergonomic Logitech mice, specifically the first generation, at half price thanks to the Black Friday week deals on Amazon. It will only cost you 49.99 euros.

This Logitech MX Master is a right-handed mouse that adapts perfectly to the shape of your hand, which even has an area to let your thumb rest.

This same area of ​​the thumb is a button and has a second horizontal scroll wheel. This wheel helps you navigate webs or documents in all directions.

Supports Bluetooth and the Logitech USB adapter. You can even pair it with 3 different devicesFor example, your desktop computer, a laptop and a notebook. Just press the bottom button and you will switch between devices.

One of the features that has made this mouse famous is the vertical scroll wheel, which is smarter than other brands. It is able to adjust its speed depending on whether you are in a long document or web.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Although this mouse’s battery lasts for months, if you run out of power if you connect it for 4 minutes you will have energy to use it all day.

And as if that were not enough, Logitech MX Master features a Darkfield laser, capable of working on any surface, even glass.

Enjoy a mouse like you never thought you could with this Logitech MX Mater, on sale for 49.99 euros during Black Friday.

Get it on Amazon with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try it for free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence.

If you are a student you can sign up for Prime Student: same advantages but with 3 months free trial and a 50% discount on the annual subscription.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.