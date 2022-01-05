Through a statement on social networks, the Mozilla foundation would have confirmed its participation in the world of meme cryptocurrencies. It expressed its intention to accept donations from users in DOGE coins, but facing different comments from the community.

The new position of the organization

Despite the fact that in the past it did not mix with the world of cryptocurrencies, the Mozilla firm would try to enter the sector. In this way, they raised the possibility of receiving cryptocurrency funds related to memecoin.

Faced with the unbridled growth of DOGE, the Mozilla foundation decided to open a space on its platform for crypto. On this occasion, a statement was issued giving the go-ahead to Dogecoin.

The firm’s representatives would then approve the receipt of donations from DOGE portfolios.

In this sense, they were in favor of the cryptocurrency meme, which recorded large gains last year. For this purpose, the organization entered into a partnership with the world’s leading payment processor BitPay.

However, they made it clear that the holdings that are donated would not be saved in the same way in which they are received. Rather, Mozilla’s new stance is supported by an immediate switch from DOGE currencies to dollars. This would be done in order to “avoid” the volatility in which said crypto is submerged.

Reaction of users

Although it seems that another step was being taken towards integration with cryptocurrencies, the fact generated different reactions in the community. While the foundation published its initiative, some users did not agree with the idea.

Several comments emerged related to Mozilla’s new stance and the influence of cryptocurrencies on energy consumption. According to data published by Benzinga, the critics pointed to the environmental impact that crypto mining creates.

Taking this into account, users of the Firefox browser issued threats not to use it again, in rejection of this initiative. Faced with this situation, the participation of other browsers can be highlighted, such as Brave, for example, having functions related to the crypto world.

However, other browsers implement features like digital wallets, without encompassing the kind of donations expressed by the Mozilla foundation.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related