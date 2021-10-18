Rob Zombie is one of the most famous horror directors in the world, but he is also one of those that most divides the public and the specialized critics. His loyal fans are always looking forward to his new films, but the rest of the fans of the genre do not know very well how to feel about his proposals. Halloween: The Beginning – 25% was well received for being a decent reboot in a time when that was strange, but Halloween II (H2) – 19% ended up stalling once again the good opinions that were had of the creator and screenwriter .

Zombie belongs to the Splat Pack group, which names a new generation of horror directors who returned the bloodiest and most eschatological aspects of the genre. They also include Eli Roth, James Wan, Leigh Whannell and Alexandre Aja, among others. Over the years, all of these directors have found a particular voice and style that characterizes them and some have even extended their creativity to other genres such as Roth did with The House with a Clock on its Walls – 67% or Wan with Aquaman – 73%.

The director of Diabolical Violence – 53% has preferred to stay in line to better exploit it, and although he does not always receive good opinions from specialists, he always has support for his productions. A new remake could demonstrate the true capabilities of Zombie. Long ago it was confirmed that he would be in charge of developing a new version of the famous series The munsters. In fact, Zombie fought to be chosen as he has been a fan of the show since he was a child and in part served as an inspiration for his career.

The project has managed to stay a secret, but now we finally have a small preview of what the cast will look like in their respective roles, and it seems that the director respected the classic. Rob zombie He published the first image of this remake on his official Instagram account:

As Halloween is fast approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS! Straight from the set in good Hungary, I present Herman, Lily, and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

As is tradition, Sheri Moon Zombie, Rob’s wife, will star in the film as Lily Munster. Jeff Daniel Phillips and Daniel Roebuck, who are also frequent Zombie collaborators, will play Herman and El Conde, respectively. The Count looks like an update on the grandfather, who originally represented the famous Count Dracula. Unfortunately, this first image does not introduce us to the characters in action so we will still have to wait a while to learn more about this particular vision that will have an adult classification, unlike the family program of the sixties.

The munsters it was a sitcom that told the story of this peculiar family that decided to move to a suburb in the United States. The comedy sought to turn the cliché of the traditional American family around, using it to make fun of, but also to push important themes of the series. At the time, the program was very well received by the public, although a few years later it had a significant drop in rating that caused its end in 1966. However, thanks to the constant repetitions and specials on television, The munsters it continued to be successful for many years, until it became a cult title.

Many have tried to remake / reboot the series, but it has not always been successful. In 2012, Bryan Fuller, creator of Hannibal and Pushing Daisies I had a very interesting proposal to revive The munsters who called Mockingbird Lane, which is where the family lives. Unfortunately, the pilot was darker than I expected NBC and the project was definitively canceled. Seth Meyers also tried to revive these characters, but did not make much progress.

Rob zombie has us accustomed to the stories of peasant murderers and wicked and incestuous families, so many fear that these elements are part of his vision for The munsters; However, the director is a fan of the original series, so perhaps he himself prefers to respect the most important aspects of the story, but with a bloodier touch. It is not known, for example, if the film will be a comedy or if he will forget this genre to focus on the terror that he already knows how to handle. The munsters will be released in theaters and in Peacock in the fall of 2022.

