11/19/2021

On at 21:26 CET

Guillen Sanchez

Valentine Moreno, convicted of the crime of the Vila Olímpica de Barcelona, He died this Friday afternoon at the Germans Trias Hospital, where he was admitted after being shot in the head. this past dawn. According to the sources consulted by this newspaper, it has been the workers of the Can Ruti health center itself who alerted the Mossos d’Esquadra minutes after receiving Moreno and discovering that he had been injured by a firearm.

The Catalan police have activated their investigators at that moment to find out what has happened and have also notified the rest of the patrols to try to arrest the man who shot Moreno, who was at liberty. The first information indicates that the events would have occurred in the Tarragona street in Sant Adrià de Besòs and a few minutes after midnight. An individual would have approached Moreno and opened fire on the victim, who has been lying on the ground.

Convicted of murder and racist violence

Valentín Moreno Gómez faced justice for the first time for the murder of Carlos Javier Robledo Peña, 22, which occurred on April 1, 2000, known as the Vila Olímpica crime. When the homicide was committed, in which six other people participated, Moreno was a minor – he turned 18 within a few hours – and juvenile justice was applied to him. A judge imposed 12 years of internment in a juvenile center and the Barcelona Court reduced his stay to eight years and another three years of probation. On January 9, 2009, Moreno was also implicated in a racist attack carried out by the Bada Bing team – which apparently is made up of people belonging to the Casuals faction of the Boixos Nois, according to a judicial order “- against the Rosario Central team, made up of players of different nationalities.