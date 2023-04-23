the mysterious deleted scene in Infinity War lasted 45 minutes and showed Thanos destroying Xandar

Avengers: Infinity War cut a 45-minute sequence of Thanos destroying Xandar and stealing the first Infinity Stone he obtained, the Power Stone, news that may disappoint some Avengers fans. Marvel because it would have been fantastic to see the Titan longer in action.

as you remember screen rant, Infinity War was innovative because it saw the union of several superheroes from different MCU franchises to fight Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. The film follows the villain as he traversed the MCU collecting the Gems to wipe out half the universe’s population.

The Marvel Universe did not show Thanos obtaining the Power Stone on Xandar and it is now known that a 45 minute sequence of that event was cut from the film. Talking with Near Mint Conditionthe creator of the Thanos comic, Jim Starlin, who also devised the story that inspired Avengers: Infinity War, “Infinity Gauntlet”, revealed the deleted scene.

Thanos in The Avengers

What happened?

According to Starlin, a month before the film’s release, Joe Russo, one of the directors of Avengers: Infinity War, told him that a 45-minute sequence of Thanos obtaining the power stone from Xandar had been cut from the beginning of the film. movie.

Starlin then shockingly revealed that the entire sequence had been filmed: “But about a month before the movie came out, I got an email or something from Joe saying, ‘the 45 minutes of Thanos that we had at the beginning of Infinity War, the we cut’. There was a whole sequence of him getting the first gem and they had to remove it.”

“They filmed it, but they never wanted to spend the money on the effects and they didn’t want the movie to be as long as the second one. Endgame was. They didn’t realize it was going to be such a success.”

While the moment being cut didn’t make Infinity War any worse, there’s still interest in the possibility of a future MCU project showing through flashbacks how Thanos was able to decimate Xandar. The Nova series project can be a great option, with the Mad Titan taking down the Nova Corps to get the Power Stone through flashbacks.