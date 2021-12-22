12/22/2021 at 09:46 CET

Analía Plaza

– Is it new?

– That’s it. I bought it expressly to sell and it is as it has come out of the Lidl.

Wallapop users are not cut off. Only two days after the German supermarket took out a new batch of its kitchen robot, known for its legal battle against Thermomix and for its low price, the network of second-hand products has been filled with ads reselling it more expensive.

“If I’m honest, I bought it with the idea of ​​selling it,” acknowledges another seller of the application who sells the robot “fully sealed” 95 euros more expensive than the original.

“There is a price difference, but it is very difficult to get because they only sell it twice a year. If you look around, you will see that there are people who sell them even more expensive. In fact, I have already sold one for 280 euros, “he adds.

Lidl put Monsieur Cuisine Plus on sale on last Saturday, December 18.

This is the first model of the robot: it costs 199 euros and the company is allowed to sell it. The most advanced and later version —Monsieur Cuisine Connect, 359 euros, with Wi-Fi— was withdrawn from the Spanish market in January of this year after issuing the Justice that infringed the Thermomix patent. The Thermomix costs 1,259 euros.

As on previous occasions, Lidl warned in his social media, paper brochures and in a press release that the product would go on sale, although sources close to the company acknowledge that this time they have kept a “low profile” and that they have not pushed the launch as much from the point of view of communication.

“Do not let her escape. Get ready to go buy it“said the advertisement. “Tomorrow in store”. Other times Lidl has sold the device via the web, but this time it was only physically available.

What’s next! Tomorrow the Monsieur Cuisine Plus comes to the store🧑‍🍳👩‍🍳

What's next! Tomorrow the Monsieur Cuisine Plus comes to the store🧑‍🍳👩‍🍳

What prescription are you going to release it with? 🤤 # APorLaNavidadConLidl – Lidl Spain (@lidlespana) December 17, 2021

Also as on previous occasions, there were many buyers who approached first thing in the morning to the supermarket ready to get it.

On the company’s Facebook page, users promptly reported which establishments had units left in, while on Twitter others shared photographs of the stores. queues and organization.

Knowing what is made every time Monsieur Cuisine is put up for sale, Lidl distributed numbers to customers so that they could buy it On a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Queue inside the Lidl from 8 o'clock to buy the Monsieur Cuisine, they give you even a number … It reminds me of Castro's Cuba – Ro 😉 (@nefer_neferu) December 18, 2021

It is not a new strategy.

Antonio, a native of Granada who bought both the Plus and Connect models in previous campaigns, knows the situation well.

“Five years ago I bought the Plus. I went on a Saturday morning to queue because they announced and the word spread that there was limited units. That time there was no order: they opened the door and we ran in because those behind were pushing, “he explains to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA.

“When the Connect came out, I sold the one I had to a friend and I went an hour and a half before the store opened. There were people who had been there since five in the morning,” he continues. “There they distributed numbers and they limited the purchase to two units per personAlthough if a married couple or a father and a son went, they would take four. Within ten minutes they were exhausted. “

In search of scarcity

If your food processor is so successful, Why doesn’t Lidl increase its availability? Why do you take it out only once or twice a year and have to ration it? Wouldn’t it be more profitable for you to keep it on your shelves all year long?

Lidl, which has not responded to questions from this newspaper, has not released this year data on how many Monsieur Cuisine it has put up for sale. In 2018, according to data published by El Confidencial, it offered 25,000 units.

Lidl has 630 stores in Spain. If we consider that this year it has offered them, it does not reach 40 units on average per store. Facebook users indicated that between 50 and 70 had arrived at their establishments.

In the press release for the 2019 campaign, which took place in November, he spoke that to date he had sold 120,000 units. At that time it had been on the market for six years, which means an average of 20,000 robots per year.

The Thermomix, for comparison, sells about 200,000 units a year in our country. It is a brand with more experience, but the product is up to four times more expensive. This, added to the prices that are handled in resale, suggests that if Lidl had more stock it would continue to sell it. The question is whether it is worth it.

“In marketing, we call these products ‘launches’ or claims”, explains Fran Torreblanca, professor of marketing at ESIC Business School. “Lidl competes with other low-cost surfaces, such as Aldi or DIA, and to stand out and have your brand talked about they launch these products. Apparently, they are not from his natural catalog, but they attract attention. It’s the same thing they do with sneakers. “

The phenomenon of Monsieur Cuisine is the same as that of sneakers by Lidl, but more expensive. The supermarket brings out limited editions of these shoes, runs out of units and appears up to 25 times more expensive on resale.

#Italy and fashion. Lidl sneakers: Official store price = € 12.5

Price on Ebay = 250/300 €

Price on Ebay = 250/300 €

Someone has bought hundreds of pairs of sneakers to sell as if they were a "limited exclusive edition & rdquor; – Ane Irazabal (@AneIrazabal) November 19, 2020

“The limited units are key. They are functional and attractive products. The shortage generates conversation in the networks associated with the Lidl brand“He continues.” If you add the urgency, the feeling that others can take it, you have a very cool formula. That they jump to Wallapop is interesting for them, because they reach networks in which their target audience is: people who are looking for cheap products. It is an indirect mode of uptake. “

Neither product is thought to be profitable, considers Paco Lorente, creative director of the consulting firm Sinaia Marketing.

“They want the brand to ring in the mind of the consumer. Whether you buy from Lidl or not, most of us know the brand and it’s thanks to little things like this. They attract a lot of attention. “

Lidl leads the battle for scratch market share from Mercadona, the supermarket where the most Spaniards shop.

In recent years, the DIA Group has fallen while Lidl has grown like foam, going from 4.3% share in 2017 to 6.9% this year. Is already the third supermarket of the country, behind the Valencian chain and Carrefour, to whom it is approaching little by little according to data from the consulting firm Kantar.

Kantar experts often point out that one of the keys to the success of Lidl and its German partner Aldi is in communication, which is riskier than Mercadona’s.

Campaigns such as the robot, the sneakers or the ‘airpods’ type headphones, launched in limited edition and with huge impact on networks, media and in the stores themselves by forming queues, give a good account of it.

“Mercadona usually works on prescription in certain segments of the population. If there are people who are looking for healthy food, they promote it with products, price and quality. But it is another type of strategy,” concludes Torreblanca. “Lidl’s is much more aggressive and fun.”