11/22/2021 at 08:00 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

From healing abilities such as healing cancer to obtaining large compensation for their alleged clients in non-existent favorable sentences. The promises of this expert in the art of deception, a 37-year-old Valencian who ran a spiritual center in Valencia and who pretended to be a lawyer, have finally led her to prison and accumulate up to four final convictions for fraud and another nine pending cases for similar crimes.

The last of these sentences, issued by the Fourth Section of the Provincial Court of Valencia, imposes on this teacher of alternative therapies and seller of esoteric products a penalty of one year and nine months in prison for a crime of falsifying an official document in a media contest with a crime of aggravated fraud, after the defendant acknowledged that, pretending to be a lawyer in the exercise of the profession, she even falsified a judgment of the Supreme Court in order for her victim to enter into an account 52,000 euros in court fees.

In this case, the complainant did not make the payment when the bank notified her that the account to which she was going to transfer the money was not owned by the Supreme Court or any judicial body, as the one now convicted had led her to believe, but rather from a private individual. . Of course, previously the victim had already made two payments to this repeat fraudster in fees for an amount that amounted to 5,882 euros.

The other defendant, also defended by the lawyer Vicente Monzó, and sentenced to only six months in jail. | I. CABANES

As the sentence has considered proven, Fatima L. P, acted by common agreement with a friend, also sentenced to six months in jail, and his sentimental partner, who has not been able to be tried due to his whereabouts unknown and on whom a search and arrest warrant weighs.

The three alleged scammers met the complainant at the beginning of 2019 when she went with her daughters to the place run by the couple on Juan Llorens de València street, dedicated to the sale of natural and esoteric products, and in which various courses on relaxation, tarot, reflexology, naturopathy, and other alternative therapies.

The spiritual center for alternative therapies that the condemned woman ran with her partner in Valencia. | I. CABANES

Thus, taking advantage of the work and personal circumstances of their victim, they made her believe that Fátima was a lawyer and that she could take charge of the judicial proceedings that she had pending, as a victim of an alleged medical negligence and to file an appeal before the Court Supreme.

Although “She is neither a lawyer nor is she registered as such in any Spanish bar association”, According to the ruling, the defendants pretended to have a law firm and convinced the woman to order the filing of the civil procedure and the false lawyer to initiate criminal proceedings against a surgeon for fraud.

Before taking charge of both this alleged criminal process – which obviously never started – and the appeal before the Supreme Court of the second process that the Barcelona Court had already dismissed, the false lawyer asked her naive victim to pay certain amounts of money which he called “fees”, as an expert, criminal procedure fee for negligence, fraud, civil liability or attorney fund. The bank account number, where the scammer made the agreed payments, belongs to the second convict, who acted as a collaborator knowing the deception.

In May 2019, he urged him to make a second payment of 2,643 euros for an alleged “procedural increase fee.” “On the one hand I am happy because you will perceive more, but on the other it tastes bad to me”, “the court will return with interest what was agreed”, he blatantly lied to his victim.

But the best was yet to come. After arguing alleged delays in the process or suspensions because the opposing party’s lawyer had not been able to attend, they gave him a date for an oral hearing in the Supreme Court. Until then, she was affected, although once in Madrid they told her that only her lawyer could pass. After waiting for hours at the doors of the TS, the false lawyer He assured him that he had won the trial and that he would be compensated with between 600,000 and 800,000 euros. But before receiving the money, he had to make a final payment for another supposed fee of 52,000 euros. To give him credibility, the deception gave him a document that pretended to be a judgment of the Supreme Court, with real data of the procedure and the names of the magistrates.

The Valencian woman claimed to have powers and even made her victims believe that she was capable of healing cancer

The prosecution requested six years in prison for these events, but after the agreement reached by the criminal lawyer Vicente Monzó, the sentence has been left in one year and nine months in prison and the payment of 810 euros of fine. In addition, he must compensate his victim with 5,882 euros and 6,000 for the damages caused.

As the president of the court indicated, given her recidivism and the facts for which she was accused – among them falsify an official document such as a judgment of the Supreme Court– The agreement reached by her lawyer was a bargain, like the ones she offered to her supposed clients.