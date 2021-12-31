Nutritionists have been looking for what they call “negative calories” for years, that is, a food whose consumption and digestion uses more calories than it carries. Therefore, a food that loses weight.

The problem of obesity and overweight would be solved to a large extent, if we found foods that lose weight.

We know many low calorie foods, and we know that if we consume less than we spend, we lose weight.

But still, even the lightest foods have some calories, which will have to be spent on the other hand so that that energy does not accumulate in the form of fat. Then,Are there negative calories?

Diets and weight loss hacks circulate on social networks that ensure that foods like celery, grapefruit, tomatoes, cucumber, broccoli, lettuce, or carrots have negative calories.

This means that the calories that they contribute are less than those that are expended when chewing and digesting, So in theory, when you eat them, you lose weight, even if it is minimally.

Other foods that are considered to have negative calories include the gum Y a glass of cold water. What do the experts think?

Louise Dunford, an expert in nutrition and physiology at De Montfort University in the UK, explains in Science Alert that no evidence that negative calories exist.

The human body consumes calories when chewing, and through thermal effect That occurs when the metabolism is accelerated to make digestion.

But, according to this specialist, “even less caloric foods, such as celery, contain more calories than are needed to break them down and absorb them in the body.”

Celery is 95% water, and yet its carbohydrates contain 65 KJ of energy. The energy expenditure carried out by the body to digest it is 10% of that energy. Therefore, even if they are minimal, even celery adds calories. Like grapefruit, broccoli, cucumber, etc.

In the case of water, like chewing gum, it cannot be considered a food.

Water has no calories, and if we take it cold, the body generates an energy expenditure to level the internal temperature. But in several studies carried out this expenditure has been measured and it hardly consumes any loose calories, it is practically zero.

The same happens with the gum. Chewing it consumes about 11 calories an hour, while it contributes about 10 calories.

To get negative calories you would have to chew the gum for over an hour. Considering that most lose flavor within two minutes, it doesn’t seem very appetizing …

And even if we chew it for several hours, the exercise of straining the jaw one hour to lose 11 calories, is insignificant. You spend more moving an arm for a while, for example.

These are almost nil amounts, taking into account that to lose weight you have to lose hundreds of calories a day.

The scientific conclusion is clear: negative calories don’t exist. Or at least, they do not serve to lose weight.