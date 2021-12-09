12/09/2021 at 09:03 CET

Scientists are fascinated by the naked mole rat (Heterocephalus glaber). It seems that defies all laws of biology. It is an animal almost invulnerable to cancer, it resists without oxygen for up to 18 minutes, its social organization is similar to that of some insects, it sometimes metabolizes like plants, it learns ‘dialects’ to communicate and it can live for more than 30 years. But above all, it keeps the secret of eternal youth, because, surprisingly, it doesn’t age. Researchers have been studying their ‘Superpowers‘. They believe that in this rodent they can find the keys to longevity.

The life expectancy of this mammal is much higher than that of other rodents. If a mouse lives on average about 3 years, naked mole rats live for more than 30 years, as shown by several studies by biologist Rochelle Buffenstein, a researcher at the American biotechnology and development company Calico.

The reason for this high longevity is that does not get old. The naked mole rat always stays young. Scientists believe that this circumstance is due to its slow metabolism. Much slower than that of the other species of rodents.

Scientists investigating this high longevity aspire to unravel the mystery of the aging process.

Of course the fact that it does not age does not mean immortal. Predation and disease are the leading causes of death in the naked mole rat. But it has a high resistance to developing tumors.

In fact, the only cancer cases developed in this species were recorded in captive-born individuals, who lived in environments with much more oxygen presence than in their natural habitat.

Survive without oxygenThe latest discovery about this surprising rodent corresponds to researchers at the University of Ottawa, in Canada. They have discovered how this unique African mammal saves energy in case of hypoxia and manages to survive in low oxygen conditions. Even without him for 18 minutes. Reduces your metabolic rate by up to 85%. The results of the study came out of being published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’.

The research authors set out to understand how these tiny rodents thermoregulate or produce heat, an energy-intensive activity, while experiencing oxygen deficiency, in which case saving energy is essential for survival.

“We wanted to know how they compensate for thermoregulation and energy savings in hypoxia. We found out that turn off thermogenesis without the chills (in mitochondrial brown adipose tissue) very rapidly through a novel & rdquor; mechanism, explains Matthew Pamenter, associate professor in the department of Biology at the Canadian university and director of the Pamenter laboratory.

Until now it was believed that the naked mole rat, also known as the shaved rat, was the only cold-blooded mammal and that its body temperature varied depending on the environment. But the data from this new study show that not only actively generate heat, but they can modulate this generation very quickly in case of hypoxia.

“Therefore, they are heterothermic, that is, they are thermoregulated, but their internal temperature can also vary according to needs & rdquor ;, emphasizes the researcher. Translated: are warm-blooded animals, but they are capable of thermoregulation through a unique mechanism.

A find of enormous importanceThe procedure by which these mammals tolerate hypoxia sheds light on how nature has solved the problem of tolerance to oxygen starvation. The key to living without it is hypometabolism, reducing energy use.

It’s a finding of enormous importance for medicine, because hypoxia is related to many pathologies that affect humans, such as stroke or chronic lung disorders. And this discovery could be a first step towards your improvement of treatments, or even for your cure.

The mechanism that the naked mole rat uses to thermoregulate consists of the rapid elimination of the uncoupling protein or thermogenin (UCP1) from the cells of the brown intrascapular adipose tissue.

“Rats can do it in one hour of exposure to moderate hypoxia, while in other small rodents the reduction of UCP1 takes more than three days. This is an important step in understanding how naked mole rats can save energy in hypoxia and survive in a hypoxic environment, ”says Pamenter.

But, in addition, to resist without oxygen, another study conducted four years ago revealed that Instead of consuming glucose, this species modifies its metabolism, and its brain consumes fructose as an energy source, just like plants do.

But the naked mole rat holds many more surprises. Just a few months ago another group of researchers discovered that it is a “very communicative & rdquor; So what ‘speaks’ different dialects, depending on the neighborhood in which you live. The study was published last January in ‘Science’.

Colonies similar to those of beesThis rodent, which lives in underground tunnels, is the only known eusocial mammal, along with the Damara mole rat. Their colonies are organized in a similar way to bees and ants.

In them there is only one breeding queen. The rest of the members of the colony divide the work and the care of the young.

“The soft screech is used as a greeting call. It is analogous to when humans say ‘hello’ to each other & rdquor ;, reveals Alison Barker, a researcher at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC) in Berlin (Germany), a co-author of the study.

Similar to what a regional accent or dialect would be in human language, the study notes that develop distinctive and unique colony-specific screeches and that transmit information about the social belonging of an individual.

The development of a shared dialect strengthens the cohesion and sense of belonging among the animals of a specific colony, the scientists conclude.

To test the extent to which the naked mole rat was able to recognize the ‘dialects’ of its own colony, the team played recordings of sounds from its home colony and from ‘foreign’ colonies from a loudspeaker.

“Even when no other animal was present, they responded with a vocalisation of greeting to the sounds of their own colony and not others, & rdquor;” emphasizes Barker.

Each colony ‘speaks’ a different ‘dialect’Other experiments showed that specimens raised in a new colony, different from the one where they were born, learn a new dialect. And it matches the one in the adoption colony.

The experts found that the dialects are not fixed, but change with the death and replacement of the queen of the colony.

The researchers also concluded that the beloved ones and their transmission from generation to generation are more cultural than genetic.

“Like human language, which is learned based on the environment in which it is born, these animals are also capable of adapting to the vocal environment that surrounds them«, Assures Barker.

«If the vocal dialect of ratopín were totally controlled by genetics, it would be the same regardless of where it was raised. But this was not what we observed in our experiments & rdquor ;, concludes the researcher.

Reference study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-27170-2

Main photo: Bioparc València