Babies to be born in 2022 They are extremely special because it is precisely the year in which we will place our hope and all our positive thoughts in order to get out of the Covid pandemic that has completely changed our lives for almost 2 years.

There are thousands of couples that in this 2022 they will welcome a beautiful princess to be in the sweet expectation of a girl. Some will already have thought about the name to give their baby while others probably have not made a decision yet.

In 2022, happy, fun, original but at the same time popular and beautiful, full of spirituality, will bet on a name for a girl.

Here we leave you some good ideas in case you are not yet clear about the name you want to give your girl.

Names for girls that will be a trend in 2022

April 1. It comes from Latin and means “to open”. If your girl is scheduled to be born in spring, it is a good option since it refers to the month of the same name, when the flowers are in their splendor.

2) Ada. It is a short but at the same time very beautiful and meaningful name that means “beauty” or “ornament”.

3) Clio. If you like Greek mythology and are looking for a sophisticated name, this is ideal, as it refers to the muse of history and heroic poetry.

4) Olivia. It is derived from the olive tree and its fruits. In turn, it is related to peace, as the branches of these trees symbolize it.

5) Julia. It is the feminine version of the name Julio and has 2 meanings: “consecrated to Jupiter” or “the one with soft and abundant hair”.

6) Iris. Another name related to mythology as it corresponds to the Greek goddess, Hera’s messenger, who made rainbows appear in the sky.

7) Hannah. It is the English variant of the name Ana and means “full of grace.”

8) Emma. A short name but with an intense meaning: “big”, “strong” or “powerful”.

9) Cira. Of Hebrew origin, which means “little shepherd” or “kind guide.”

10) Marion. It is of French origin, it is the variant of Maria and it will be one of the most popular girl names in 2022.

It may interest you:

* 10 boy names that will be popular in 2022

* 10 baby names that will be trending in 2022

* This will be the most popular baby name for years to come