12/18/2021 at 21:17 CET

The Naples, Barça’s next rival in the Europa League, faces a litmus test in Serie A. The ‘partenopei’, who currently occupy the fourth position of the table in the domestic championship, will have to visit San Siro, the fiefdom of Milan, in a match that seems decisive in the fight for the title.

The Neapolitan team travels to Milan with ‘overbooking’ in the infirmary. Fabian, Koulibaly, Distinguished Y Osimhen, common in Luciano Spalletti’s schemes, are some of the heavyweights on the casualty list, so the less common will have to step up on a big date. Milan, meanwhile, also suffer significant casualties such as Rebic, Pellegrini, Leao and Kjaer.

The rossonero team is having a great season despite being eliminated from the Champions League. Although it is true that it comes from a good dynamic, it needs to obtain the three points to close the gap with its eternal rival, Inter, which led to a win at home (0-5) to the Salernitana. In case of losing the confrontation, they will be tied on points with Napoli and a gap of four points with the leadership would be opened.

Probable lineups

Milan: Maignan, Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo, Tonali, Kessié, Messias, Brahim, Saelemaekers and Ibrahimovic.

Naples: Ospina, Malcuit, Rrahmani, Jesús, Di Lorenzo, Anguissa, Demme, Politano, Zielinski, Lozano and Mertens

Referee: Davide Massa.