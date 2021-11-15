11/15/2021 at 2:26 PM CET

The National Court has confirmed the investigated status of Iberdrola Renovables, a subsidiary of the group Iberdrola, as a legal person for an alleged crime of bribery in the framework of the case on the irregular hiring of the former commissioner’s companies José Manuel Villarejo.

However, the third section of the Criminal Chamber reversed the dismissal of the complaint that the multinational filed against its former head of Corporate Control José Antonio del Olmo, when assessing that it was filed “in a hasty manner.”

According to the investigators, there are indications of an active bribery crime within Iberdrola Renovables for the commission to Villarejo of the so-called “Wind Project”, through which he was the security director of the Antonio Asenjo group, in 2011.

This hiring would have occurred while the former commissioner was still active in the National Police Force, “in order to carry out an investigation on the company Eólica Dobrogea, its majority shareholder Christopher Kaap and his attorney Corneliu Dica “.

The company had partnered with them to undertake a series of projects in Romania; However, in this process different conflicts arose that were resolved in a favorable way for the Spanish in an arbitration procedure.

As the magistrate added, in the case there is an invoice, for the amount of 29,500 euros, issued by the company Cenyt, linked to Villarejo, on the occasion of the order of this project, in concept of support services and security logistics to the Romanian personnel, as well as their payment, recognized by the company.

Now the third section of the Criminal Chamber follows the criteria of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and dismisses the appeals presented by both Iberdrola Renovables and the defense of the group’s president, Ignacio Sánchez Galán.

In his letter, Sánchez Galán requested the rectification of certain issues, such as the one attributed to him by the presidency of the subsidiary despite the fact that he “has never held” that position.

Regarding the Iberdrola Renovables resource, the court dismisses the arguments put forward by the company, and maintains that the facts contain sufficient motivation or justification.

In another car the magistrates agree to revoke the dismissal of the complaint filed by Iberdrola against its former head of Corporate Control José Antonio del Olmo, with which the energy company is once again considered a private prosecution and an injured party.

Iberdrola appealed last July the decision of García Castellón, who filed the complaint against Del Olmo and rejected his status as a private prosecution, understanding that “it would not be harmed by the facts under investigation.”

At the beginning of 2020, the group filed a complaint against Del Olmo in a court in Bilbao for allegedly falsifying a document that he had prepared himself to warn of payments to a company “that could be Cenyt”, linked to former commissioner Villarejo.

The document, consigned on Iberdrola’s official paper, was deposited by the former director in a Madrid notary’s office along with a total of nine invoices (eight issued by Casesa and one by Cenyt) paid by the company, which he claims were stolen.

On this occasion, the Criminal Chamber amends the investigator and, contrary to the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office, rules out the dismissal, which was carried out “hastily” and without having been investigated properly.

In addition, urges the judge to investigate the falsity or veracity of Del Olmo’s document, given its relevance in relation to the facts investigated by the National Court.