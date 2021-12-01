Updated on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – 16:01

The Chamber acknowledges that it does not finish “understanding the drastic plot twist” made by the investigating judge

The Criminal Chamber of the National Court has revoked the file from the named ‘Vitaldent case’ ordered by the investigating judge at the same time that he has ordered to issue the order of transformation to an abbreviated procedure to judge those responsible for crimes of criminal organization, tax fraud, fraud, misappropriation and money laundering.

In two proceedings dated November 26, the magistrates of the Fourth Section have estimated the resources presented by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor and for a particular accusation to which the State Attorney. All of them against the magistrate’s decision Manuel Garca-Castelln, which considered that the criminal acts attributed to the old board of directors for defrauding more than 10 million euros from its franchisees and laundering money were not proven.

However, the Criminal Chamber defends in its writings that the investigation carried out on Vitaldent has originated a cluster of indications about the alleged perpetration of facts, possibly constituting the aforementioned criminal offenses, as indicated by the appellants. “This is how this Court, and even the examining magistrate, have understood it on the numerous occasions that we have had the opportunity to resolve individual incidents and appeals regarding the existence of such rational evidence of criminality in relation to specific and specific investigators,” recall the magistrates.

They respect but do not share your “considerations”

That is why the Chamber recognizes that it does not finish “understanding the drastic plot twist made by the head of the investigating judicial body” in his order of October 13, in which he agreed to the free dismissal. In this line, the magistrates assure that they respect their “considerations” but cannot share them.

Thus, the Chamber emphasizes that the investigation has revealed the existence of a unity of purpose and direction of those investigated. These will have created and controlled an organized structure with claims of permanence, and that will be directed by the president, Ernesto Ramn Colman, and by Bartolo Conte, considered as his right hand, in which each of those involved played a specific role within a complex operation.

The magistrates consider that their final objective was to commit massive fraud – of a tax and contractual nature – and to launder the profits obtained in that business structure. In this operation participated, according to what they point out, franchising companies, franchised companies and accounting, tax, labor and service advisory companies, with a spatial scope not limited to Spain, since the network extends to countries such as Holland, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

And, finally, the Chamber also shows its disagreement with the investigating judge in relation to crimes against the Public Treasury. The magistrates understand at this point that the amounts defrauded have been quantified in two taxes, that of Companies and VAT. For the first, almost six million euros are reached for unpaid installments for the years 2013 and 2014, while for the second, it exceeds one million euros, exceeding the limit established to be considered a crime.

Anti-corruption souvenir

This decision of the Chamber comes after the Anticorruption Prosecutor filed an appeal in which it asked to reopen the case considering that the judge was based on a report prepared with unreliable data and obviated, instead, one based on the ” authentic data “that confirms the existence of tax crimes.

The cause has its origin in a joint complaint filed in 2013 by a score of franchisees against the former management leadership for alleged crimes of fraud, misappropriation, money laundering, against Public Finance, criminal organization and documentary falsification.

The franchises denounced that they were obliged to charge their patients in cash and pay in black a 10% of your billing to the president, Ernest Colman. In an order issued on October 13, the holder of the Central Court of Instruction Number 6, Manuel Garca-Castelln, agreed to the free dismissal by concluding that the typical elements of crimes against the Public Treasury did not exist nor are there incriminating indications regarding the crimes of fraud and misappropriation, so that in turn the possible crimes of criminal organization and money laundering would decline. of capitals.

This led to anti-corruption prosecutors Jos Grinda and Toms herranz, in a letter of October 25, they formulated an appeal to challenge the conclusions of Garca-Castelln on the crimes against the Public Treasury and fraud.

FILE BASED ON DOCUMENTS THAT WERE NOT “RELIABLE”

Grinda and Herranz argue that, although the judge decided to file, understanding that it had not been possible to determine the alleged quota defrauded to the Tax Agency, this assumption was wrong because it was based on a report prepared in 2020 by experts from the Treasury on the basis of to documents that are not “reliable.” And this is because, as they explained, “the January 2020 report only considers as documentation the cash sheets and the Navision and Ulyses programs” of the own clinics, and “neither the ones nor the others are reliable, “as the experts themselves declared in court.

The Public Ministry referred to Garcia-Castelln to previous reports from 2017 that draw on data from our own clinics – owned by the Vitaldent Group – and those strictly franchised. “They are based on a document that was prepared for the people investigated themselves, for their knowledge and, therefore, with the authentic data,” they stated in their appeal.

