The Contentious Chamber of the National Court has recently reproached the former Venezuelan general Hugo Armando Carvajal, known as Pollo Carvajal, the “fraudulent use” of legal instruments such as asylum to try to avoid their delivery to the United States at all costs.

The magistrates of the fifth section of Litigation question the request for international protection in Spain made by the former general in a car dictated last Friday in which they refused to suspend his extradition in a very precautionary manner at the request of his defense.

A decision that had no practical effect given that that same Friday magistrates of another court, that of the third section of the Criminal, suspended the delivery at the last minute when they found that the plenary session of the Criminal Chamber did not complete an order that it had to be formalized before executing the delivery, something he will address this Friday.

Apart from the matters to be resolved by the magistrates of the criminal jurisdiction, the Contentious Chamber continues its own process before the appeal that Carvajal presented against the refusal of the Ministry of the Interior to grant him asylum.

In the framework of said appeal, Carvajal presented very precautionary measures that they were also rejected by the Chamber, which, apart from reproaching him for the “fraudulent use” of this legal instrument, affirms in his order that the existence of any risk to the life or physical integrity of the interested party has not been minimally proven. in United States.

The magistrates explain that the former general did not request international protection until after “more than a month” since he entered Spain in March 2019 and “only after being arrested and entering prison.”

It is also “significant” to the room that, once it was released when the third section rejected his delivery -decision that was revoked shortly after by the plenary session of the Criminal Chamber-, Carvajal did not communicate his new address.

However, when he was arrested again on September 9 after almost two years in the unknown, that is when Carvajal resumes his legal battle and he appealed the Interior’s decision to deny him asylum.

All this, says the Chamber, “constitutes a revealing element of the fraudulent use of legal instruments provided for other cases, without anything being alleged and, much less, justified in this regard “.

But he also remembers that the delivery to the United States, where they claim him for drug trafficking crimes, derives from its approval by the Council of Ministers in March 2020, and this issue, he explains, is foreign “to guardianship derived from international protection”.

That is why it does not go into analyzing the reasons for the extradition, because They are “alien to the subject matter of interest here”, Without Carvajal having offered arguments, he says, that “in the area of ​​international protection that is now in question, allow their interests to prevail”.

To all this legal mess that the delivery of Carvajal has become, his summons this Wednesday as a witness in the central investigating court number 6 of the National Court in the framework of proceedings on the financing of Podemos that date back to 2016 and that the investigating judge reopened for take statement from ex-general.