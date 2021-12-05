Cybercriminals are targeting new CaixaBank customers to try to steal all their data and thus empty their bank account.

The merger between CaixaBank and Bankia reached its technological milestone in the middle of last month, and with it millions of customers of the former Bankia have seen their access to online banking change and cybercriminals are taking advantage of this situation to launch a series of phishing attacks and stealing their bank details.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, the National Police He has notified through his Twitter account of a new phishing campaign aimed at all CaixaBank customers, many of them new, and who still do not know if these types of messages are really from the banking company.

And it is that taking advantage of the confusion of the clients, especially those of greater age, the cybercriminals have initiated a campaign through SMS where CaixaBank customers are urged to access a link to resolve an incident with their access.

And turn the donkey to the wheat … 🤦‍♀️ No !!! That the bank does not inform you of problems in your #online account through sms ✉ It is #phishing Do not click on links of unknown origin 🙏 # NoPiques pic.twitter.com/gX8tWQX7n8 – National Police (@policia) December 2, 2021

The SMS comments that “a suspicious attempt to access your account has been detected and that for your security the data should be verified.”

If the user ends up accessing this link, they will go to an external page where they will be asked to enter their bank details that will go to an external server owned by cybercriminals, data that they will use to empty the victim’s bank account.

The National Police warns that banks will never ask us to carry out this type of operation through a link sent in an SMS or email. If there is a real problem with the account, it will be the bank itself that will contact the customer by letter or call to visit its nearest branch.

One way we can verify if it is a scam is to check the sender’s address to see if it matches the bank’s official website. On the other hand, these types of messages also have spelling errors and obviously take us to external links that have little to do with the official page.

We advise you to access your online banking through the official application of your mobile or by typing the web address of your bank in the browser, and after entering your credentials, you can check in the correspondence section if you have any type of incident.