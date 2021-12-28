12/28/2021 at 07:56 CET

Nieves Salinas

The strategic reserve of medical supplies of the Government currently has 799,569 units of rapid antigen tests, according to information provided by the Ministry of Health to EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper belonging to the same publishing group as this medium. From March 2020 to December 23, 2021, the Executive has distributed 5,753,418 units of this type of rapid tests to detect the coronavirus. The shortage of self-diagnostic tests in Spanish pharmacies has caused the Executive has announced, as one of the measures to stop the rapid advance of the sixth wave, that it will authorize another type of test to be sold in pharmacies, those for professional use (such as those sent to health centers, hospitals or used for mass screening) which are part of this strategic reserve and that are sent to the communities if they request it.

However, these professional diagnostic tests that will reach the pharmacies in a few days, as specified by the department directed by Carolina Darias, will not leave the strategic reserve, but are from “free market”; that is to say, those that are in the distribution channels and that importers of the international market acquire. The problem is that the importers consulted by the aforementioned newspaper already warned a few days ago that at this moment there is also a lack of stock of professional tests. “Demand is higher than supply”, they assure. A shortage that Health does not know.

The national reserve is conceived as a reinforcement to the material reserves that, in turn, have the autonomous communities.

From its strategic reserve, they specify, from March 2020 to December 23, 2021, the Government has distributed 5,753,418 rapid antigen test units of this modality which, as has been said, are those that are sent to hospitals o health centers and they are not the same self-diagnostic tests that are sold in pharmacies. The national reserve is conceived as a reinforcement to the strategic reserves that, in turn, are articulating the autonomous communities. That is to say, your own storages of sanitary material.

Antigen test storage

Having a strategic reserve of critical medical supplies to face the coronavirus pandemic has been one of the priorities of the Ministry of Health since the outbreak of the crisis. Currently, according to the data provided by the Ministry, this storage has 799,569 rapid antigen test units.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias. | .

Rapid antigen tests for professional use are products intended to be used by healthcare professionals to ensure that the sample is taken correctly, the products are adequate, the performance of the test does not entail risks for the patient. professional, patients or third parties, and that there is a correct interpretation of the results and the measures to be adopted, they recall from entities such as the National Business Association of the Clinical laboratory (ANLAC), which groups together the main private laboratories.

Pandemic control

This type of test are those that Health has in its national reserve. As stated in the ‘Early response plan in a pandemic control scenario for covid-19’, in addition, communities must guarantee sufficient capacity to human and material resources, both in Primary Care and in Hospital, “which allows responding to the extra activity associated with an increase in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, as well as ensuring the availability of individual protection equipment appropriate to the type of care and the training of staff in its use“.

The function of the strategic reserve is to reinforce the communities, if they request it, in terms of sanitary products, they recall from Health.

Likewise, in the text, it is determined that the basic principles for the creation of this strategic reserve of critical products -such as diagnostic techniques, medicines, masks, gloves, personal protective equipment (PPE) …- are “that of prudence and efficiency” and “must cover an estimate of needs calculated in based on weekly consumptions declared by the autonomous communities, that is, based on the real situation experienced in this pandemic in our country “.

As explained from this department, the role of the strategic reserve is precisely to strengthen the communities, if they so request, in terms of sanitary products. That is, for exceptional cases. For example, in the case of antigen tests. In fact, each community has its own material, but if that same community has a supply problem or the diagnostic test units it has are insufficient, it can ask the Ministry to send it material of its own. National Reserve.

Six million tests distributed

Thus, the data provided by the Ministry to this newspaper are that, from March 2020 to December 23, 2021, the Government has distributed 5,753,418 rapid antigen test units. As indicated, in its national reserve there are currently about 800,000 units. To that amount, are added those that each community has, in its own supplies of material that the Ministry monitors weekly.

Castilla-La Mancha approved the first autonomous law for the strategic reserve of sanitary material in Spain.

In October 2020, the Parliament of Castilla-La Mancha gave the green light to the first autonomic law strategic reserve of medical supplies in Spain that contemplated, among other issues, ensuring for a minimum of 120 days the availability of material and technological equipment to fight the pandemic and that the dramatic moments recorded during the alarm state when the toilets didn’t even have equipment to protect themselves.

The Castilian-Manchega norm also included the obligation of health centers, socio-sanitary and social, both public and private, to have a minimum stock. In this case, a reserve of at least 30 days of your annual consumption.