Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra owns heart-stopping abs

Since Ana Parra went through the fifth season of EXATLON United States, the Colombian left fans of the Telemundo reality show in love, who do not stop following in her footsteps on social networks, where the athlete is usually very active.

And this time the civil engineer, who unleashes all kinds of reactions and praise for . and enviable figure that she possesses, a product of harsh daily exercise routines that are not lacking in the daily life of the model, again stole the glances, for a little detail on your body.

It was not her beautiful face, nor her toned muscles, nor her beautiful hair, much less her legs that stole the glances of the followers, but more than one has been placing their eyes on the navel of the former EXATLON athlete.

Well yes … it is her navel that is stealing the show, since in the most recent publications of the Colombian, Ana Parra has boasted of her ultra-hard and toned million-dollar ABS, which seem almost like a wall, and there she has left exposed her navel.

More than one netizen has fallen in love with the Colombian’s navel, which is adorned with a striking silver piercing that has a ball at the top and a kind of button inside the navel, widening the original shape a bit. making it seem like a key or to many a heart.

And as expected, the comments of Ana Parra’s “lovers” fans have not made us wait and more than one agreed that the Colombian is such a beautiful woman that even her navel gets applause.

“That little belly is the most beautiful I have seen in my life”, “What a beauty”, “beautiful … a whole queen kisses 👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄👄 👄👄👄 ”,“ There is little girl 😍😍😍 that my wonder woman is cool 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ ”and“ Super beautiful a hug champion blessings 💪🌹❤️🌹✌️ ”, were some of the comments received by the publications in the that Ana revealed her little belly.

But beyond showing off his attributes, the former member of the EXATLON Blues team also took the opportunity to leave a motivational message among his followers, and stressed the importance of believing in himself and even repeating it if necessary to never faint.

“Come on Ana, you can do EVERYTHING 💪🏻✨ (Phrases that I repeat myself every so often) @nodaysoff #outfit,” the Colombian commented on her Instagram, where she shared a couple of images after an intense exercise routine that kept her in shape. “Motivation”.

