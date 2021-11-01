Angel Hidalgo. © Octavio Passos / .

It is difficult not to identify the word graduate with the mythical film of Mike nichols and Dustin Hoffman 1967. That film was defined as a dramatic comedy. Here today we are going to tell you a film story, although it will have a lot of comedy and a lot of drama as well. The protagonists of this story are also graduates, but not university graduates as in the case of Hoffman, but sportsmen. Graduate is the word with which the European tour decided to tag golfers who move up from the Challenge Tour to the First division.

The first Graduate in history was English Neal briggs in 1989, the year in which the Challenge Tour was released. In that season only five players were upgraded. Briggs was accompanied by the Scotsman Peter smith, the French Roger sabarros and the Italians Constantino Rocca and Silvio Grapassoni. Since then, more than 400 players have been promoted to the European Tour via the Challenge.

Nacho Garrido was the first Spanish Golf Graduate in 1993

Spain has contributed a total of 23 different names to this list of Graduates. The first was Nacho garrido in 1993 and the last one was Pep Angles in 2020. Between 1993 and 2020 there are only seven years in which no Spaniard achieved promotion. The last time we were left with a blank box was in 2012.

We say that the official list is 23 names, although we really already add 25 different golfers, since we have to join them Santi Tarrio and Alfredo Garcia Heredia. In the absence of the Grand Final of the Challenge Tour taking place this week in the T-Golf from Mallorca, both the Galician and the Asturian have the rise more than assured. In fact, Santi comes first outstanding with the aim of winning the ranking and Alfredo comes fifth, with the intact option also to win the circuit. Both Tarrio and García Heredia have the opportunity to match Carl Suneson and Álvaro Velasco, the only Spaniards who have managed to win the Challenge Tour ranking.

Thus, the great excitement for Spanish golf this week is to know if there will be 25, 26 or 27 different Spanish Graduates who have been promoted to the European Tour. The figure will depend on what they do Angel Hidalgo and Ivan Cantero. Hidalgo, from Malaga, reaches the final in 22nd place in the ranking. You will need around a top 15 to have any chance of breaking into the top 20 and earning the Challenge Tour card. The accounts are approximate, not mathematical. For his part, Cantero, who came in 41st place, will need at least to finish in the top three this final. In other words, it is not easy for us to have more than two Graduates this year, but it should not be ruled out either.

Spain has never achieved four promotions from the Challenge Tour to the European Tour

If we finally managed to square the circle next Sunday, that is, put four Spaniards on the European Tour through the Challenge, we would be talking about the best season in the history of Spanish golf in the Second Division. Three promotions was the most the Navy has achieved in a Challenge season. It was produced in 2006 and the protagonists were Juan Parrón, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Alvaro Quiros. The litter is not bad. Never again has Spanish golf achieved three promotions, while on six occasions they climbed two, the last time in 2017 with Scott Fernández and Pedro Oriol. In that sense, it can be said that Spanish golf has an appointment with history this week in Mallorca. On Thursday the grand final of the Road to Mallorca starts at the T-Golf.

If we analyze the global numbers by countries, England dominates the ranking of graduations throughout history with 130, followed by Sweden with more than 60 and France with more than 40. The little fruit that the French country has obtained is especially striking on the European Tour to his good performances on the Challenge Tour.

The complete list of Spanish graduates from the Challenge Tour

Nacho Garrido (1993)

Diego Borrego (1995)

Francis Valera (1995)

Nacho Feliu (1996)

Carl Suneson (1999 and 2005)

Carlos Rodiles (2000 and 2009)

José Manuel Lara (2000)

José Manuel Carriles (2003)

Ivó Giner (2003)

Juan Parrón (2006)

Rafa Cabrera Bello (2006 and 2008)

Álvaro Quirós (2006)

Álvaro Velasco (2007 and 2010)

Jorge Campillo (2011)

Adrián Otaegui (2013)

Nacho Elvira (2013 and 2015)

Jordi García Pinto (2014)

Borja Virto (2015)

Pep Angles (2016 and 2020)

Pedro Oriol (2017)

Scott Fernandez (2017)

Adri Arnaus (2018)

Sebastián García Rodríguez (2019)

Santi Tarrio (2021)

Alfredo García Heredia (2021)