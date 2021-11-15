Half of the last twelve players chosen (since 2010) with the coveted No. 1 in the NBA draft are not on the courts this 2020-21 season opener. There are delicate issues with physical issues (Markelle Fultz, Zion Williamson), with social issues (Kyrie Irving), with contractual issues (Ben Simmons). There is a case of sports disappointment so great that it did not even last in the big league (Anthony Bennett), something that Andrew Wiggins has done in a lower profile than expected, much more. The sixth is John Wall, who marks that barrier with the pick 1 of 2010, a college sensation in Raleigh who then spent a year in Kentucky and was propelled into the NBA, ahead of a handful of players who didn’t fare well either: Evan Turner, Derrick Favors (another who, at least, has done a long career in the NBA, Wesley Johnson, that DeMarcus Cousins ​​who went from 100 to 0 and whom no one has signed in this course, Ekpe Udoh, Greg Monroe, Al-Farouq Aminu … the best comes in the 9th and 10th places: Gordon Hayward and Paul George.

Wall is still a Houston Rockets player, but the general public has totally forgotten about him. Before this season, he agreed with the Texas franchise that he would not play pending a trade that would allow him to go to a more aspirational destination and the Rockets to get something in return. As little as it was, just a couple of assets in the form of draft picks. Of course the thought was willful: Weeks have passed and not a page has been moved. No one’s called the Rockets, and the normal thing now is that John Wall continues like this throughout the 2021-22 season. It was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski, who almost gave official status to what was an open secret: “It seems increasingly clear that he will not play. In the Rockets for sure, and nobody wants to make a transfer because their contract is prohibitive.

The normal. Only Stephen Curry ($ 45.7 million for a perennial MVP hopeful) earns more this season than Wall, who takes 44.3 million. The same as James Harden and a little more than Russell Westbrook (44.2). That player, that investment of more than 44 million (more than the salary cap of a franchise in the 2004-05 season) is not with the team. It does not matter that he is on the court and he does not seem to want to play either. For the next course he has a player option of more than 47 million that he is obviously going to execute. And the buyout, the usual solution to this type of entanglement, It is not contemplated by a Wall who does not want to give up any of his money in order to be free. It will not negotiate. Agree to continue like this. The situation is an embarrassment in an NBA in which other cases are more mediatic (Simmons, Kyrie …) but in which everyone (players, owners) takes notes (of this and everything: Simmons, Kyrie …) for the Negotiations for an upcoming collective agreement that are already close.

Wall, what He has earned more than $ 188 million in NBA contracts alone, he is 31 years old. Not long ago, although it may seem like it, he was one of the great stars of the League. He was an all-star five years in a row (2014-18), second in the Rookie of the Year only because Blake Griffin agreed with him after missing the tracks in his first season. AND in the 2016-17 season it peaked: 23.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 10.7 assists the third season in a row above 17 + 10. And a few playoff heroics to lead the Wizards to Game 7 of the Eastern semifinals (4-3 vs. Celtics). At 27 years old and in a fabulous moment in a rising team, the extension was a matter of logic: 170 million for four extra years. Earlier, in 2013, he had signed his rookie extension for 80 million.

But, of course, the injuries came. A strange and fatal trance was added to some knee problems that ended up being chronic: heel injury, infection from the operation and Achilles tendon fracture from a fall at home. In the 2017-18 season he played 41 games, in the following 32, the 2019-20 he spent it blank and thus, without having returned to the courts, he was traded by the Wizards, the franchise in which he has the records of assists. and robberies and is fourth in points. With a conditional first round tied to his contract, he went to the Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook. One problem for another … although not a problem the same as the other. So the round for the Texans.

Wall got back and he played 40 games last season. He averaged more than 20 points and almost 7 assists, with very bad percentages and a lot of ball in his hands.. He was a player, he always was, with little shooting and a lot of speed, an explosive first step and vision of the game. In all that, the years and the injuries had taken their toll. The Rockets, who also got rid of James Harden, went into rebuilding and no longer needed his services. And if there’s any aspiring team that thinks Wall could be of use to them, they certainly won’t value their current capacity at those $ 92 million guaranteed until the summer of 2023. And since the buyout isn’t on the table, there’s no way out. An ugly situation, no matter how much it tiptoed through a League that generates so much current day in and day out.

Half of the last twelve players chosen (since 2010) with the coveted No. 1 in the NBA draft are not on the courts this 2020-21 season opener. There are delicate issues with physical issues (Markelle Fultz, Zion Williamson), with social issues (Kyrie Irving), with contractual issues (Ben Simmons). There is a case of sports disappointment so great that it did not even last in the big league (Anthony Bennett), something that Andrew Wiggins has done in a lower profile than expected, much more. The sixth is John Wall, who marks that barrier with the pick 1 of 2010, a college sensation in Raleigh who then spent a year in Kentucky and was propelled into the NBA, ahead of a handful of players who didn’t fare well either: Evan Turner, Derrick Favors (another who, at least, has done a long career in the NBA, Wesley Johnson, that DeMarcus Cousins ​​who went from 100 to 0 and whom no one has signed in this course, Ekpe Udoh, Greg Monroe, Al-Farouq Aminu … the best comes in the 9th and 10th places: Gordon Hayward and Paul George.

Wall is still a Houston Rockets player, but the general public has totally forgotten about him. Before this season, he agreed with the Texas franchise that he would not play pending a trade that would allow him to go to a more aspirational destination and the Rockets to get something in return. As little as it was, just a couple of assets in the form of draft picks. Of course the thought was willful: Weeks have passed and not a page has been moved. No one’s called the Rockets, and the normal thing now is that John Wall continues like this throughout the 2021-22 season. It was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski, who almost gave official status to what was an open secret: “It seems increasingly clear that he will not play. In the Rockets for sure, and nobody wants to make a transfer because their contract is prohibitive.

The normal. Only Stephen Curry ($ 45.7 million for a perennial MVP hopeful) earns more this season than Wall, who takes 44.3 million. The same as James Harden and a little more than Russell Westbrook (44.2). That player, that investment of more than 44 million (more than the salary cap of a franchise in the 2004-05 season) is not with the team. It does not matter that he is on the court and he does not seem to want to play either. For the next course he has a player option of more than 47 million that he is obviously going to execute. And the buyout, the usual solution to this type of entanglement, It is not contemplated by a Wall who does not want to give up any of his money in order to be free. It will not negotiate. Agree to continue like this. The situation is an embarrassment in an NBA in which other cases are more mediatic (Simmons, Kyrie …) but in which everyone (players, owners) takes notes (of this and everything: Simmons, Kyrie …) for the Negotiations for an upcoming collective agreement that are already close.

Wall, what He has earned more than $ 188 million in NBA contracts alone, he is 31 years old. Not long ago, although it may seem like it, he was one of the great stars of the League. He was an all-star five years in a row (2014-18), second in the Rookie of the Year only because Blake Griffin agreed with him after missing the tracks in his first season. AND in the 2016-17 season it peaked: 23.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 10.7 assists the third season in a row above 17 + 10. And a few playoff heroics to lead the Wizards to Game 7 of the Eastern semifinals (4-3 vs. Celtics). At 27 years old and in a fabulous moment in a rising team, the extension was a matter of logic: 170 million for four extra years. Earlier, in 2013, he had signed his rookie extension for 80 million.

But, of course, the injuries came. A strange and fatal trance was added to some knee problems that ended up being chronic: heel injury, infection from the operation and Achilles tendon fracture from a fall at home. In the 2017-18 season he played 41 games, in the following 32, the 2019-20 he spent it blank and thus, without having returned to the courts, he was traded by the Wizards, the franchise in which he has the records of assists. and robberies and is fourth in points. With a conditional first round tied to his contract, he went to the Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook. One problem for another … although not a problem the same as the other. So the round for the Texans.

Wall got back and he played 40 games last season. He averaged more than 20 points and almost 7 assists, with very bad percentages and a lot of ball in his hands.. He was a player, he always was, with little shooting and a lot of speed, an explosive first step and vision of the game. In all that, the years and the injuries had taken their toll. The Rockets, who also got rid of James Harden, went into rebuilding and no longer needed his services. And if there’s any aspiring team that thinks Wall could be of use to them, they certainly won’t value their current capacity at those $ 92 million guaranteed until the summer of 2023. And since the buyout isn’t on the table, there’s no way out. An ugly situation, no matter how much it tiptoed through a League that generates so much current day in and day out.