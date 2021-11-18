The NBA announced this Thursday that the Spanish guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Ricky Rubio, has received the ‘NBA Cares Community Assist’ award in recognition “of his continued efforts to improve the lives of children and families., particularly those affected by cancer, before the 2021-22 NBA season. “

This is the fifth year that the NBA has presented the award to a player “for his impressive work since the end of the regular season and the beginning of the next.”

According to the NBA, the player “is committed to providing resources and enhancing the hospital experience for cancer patients and their families in his native Spain and in the United States through the Ricky Rubio Foundation. “

In April, Rubio released “I Am Ready” (I’m ready), a virtual program to facilitate these experiences to patients cancer patients undergoing radiation treatments.

The program, which to be delivered to 1,000 young patients in the United States during the 2021-22 NBA season, features Rubio guiding kids on what to expect, as well as through training to reduce their fear and anxiety about treatment, recalls the NBA.

In September, In collaboration with the “LaCaixa” Foundation, Rubio announced the construction of a new therapeutic rehabilitation area at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona to increase the number of children and adolescents that the hospital can serve by almost 40%.

During the same month, The Ricky Rubio Foundation also funded a week-long stay for a family battling cancer at Dreams Village, “whose objective is to have a positive impact on the recovery of patients,” adds the NBA.

“It is an honor to receive the ‘NBA Cares Offseason Community Assist’ award,” Rubio said in remarks released by the NBA.

“There are many NBA players who make a difference in their communities and I am lucky to have been chosen.. Since I started playing basketball, I have always thought about how to take advantage of the sport and the community. I toyed with the idea of ​​creating a foundation until the decision to act became more personal and clear: my mother was diagnosed with lung cancer in the summer of 2012 and in one of my last conversations with her I promised that I would do everything. whatever was in my power to help others, “he adds

Cavaliers CEO Koby Altman will present the award to Rubio during an on-court ceremony before the Cavaliers’ home game tonight against the Golden State Warriors. In addition, Kaiser Permanente, which promises the award, and The NBA will donate $ 10,000 on behalf of the player to the Ricky Rubio Foundation.

The ‘NBA Cares Community Assist Award Presented by Kaiser Permanente’ “recognize an NBA player every month during the season that best reflects the passion the league and its players share for giving back to their communities. “