The NBA has announced that 109 international players from 39 countries are on the opening rosters for its historic 75th anniversary season., including a record number of players from Canada (18), Germany (7) and the Bahamas (3), and a record number of players from Nigeria (5). The Toronto Raptors lead the league with a record 10 international players from nine countries on opening night rosters.

The 2021-22 season is the eighth in a row in which the opening rosters feature at least 100 international players. The number of international players in the NBA has grown from five in the league’s first season, in 1946-1947, to a record 113 at the start of the 2016-2017 season.

For the eighth year in a row, Canada is the most represented country outside the United States, followed by Australia, France and Germany (seven players each). Nigeria, Serbia, Spain and Turkey have five players each.

A record of 35 players on opening night rosters participated in Basketball Without Borders (BWB) prior to their NBA careers, including Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns; Bahamas; BWB Global 2016), Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards; Japan; BWB Global 2016) and Pascal Siakam (Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012). BWB is the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program that has seen 90 former campers recruited by the NBA or signed as free agents since 2001.

In addition to the 109 international players on the 2021-22 opening night rosters, there is a record 12 international players from seven countries with “two-way” contracts, including six players who participated in BWB. There are also a number of American players with ties to other countries, including more than 30 players with at least one parent from an African country. Among the US players with ties to other countries are Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat; ties to Nigeria), Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz; ties to the Philippines), Matisse Thybulle (76ers; ties to Australia and Haiti), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors; ties to Mexico), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves; ties to the Dominican Republic) and Kemba Walker (New York Knicks; ties to Antigua).

International player milestones and next season’s stories

A record six international players were named to the 2020-21 All-NBA team: 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks; Greece; ties to Nigeria; All-NBA First Team); Luka Dončić (Mavericks; Slovenia; All-NBA First Team); 2020-21 Kia NBA MVP Nikola Jokić (Nuggets; Serbia; All-NBA First Team); Embiid (All-NBA Second Team); Rudy Gobert (Jazz; France; All-NBA Third Team); and Kyrie Irving (Nets; Australia; All-NBA Third Team).

As part of the NBA.com Poll 2021-22, Dončić and Antetokounmpo were voted as the # 1 and # 2 players the CEOs would most like to found a franchise with (43% and 40%, respectively), and the # 2 and # 3 players most likely to win the 2021-22 Kia NBA MVP Award (33% and 13% of the vote, respectively).

Josh Giddey (Thunder; Australia) is about to become the first NBA Academy graduate to play in the NBA when Oklahoma City visits Utah. Giddey became the first NBA Academy graduate to be drafted into the NBA when he was selected sixth overall by the Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft.

There are 13 international players on the opening night roster who have been NBA stars: Antetokounmpo, Dončić, Goran Dragić (Raptors; Slovenia), Embiid, Al Horford (Boston Celtics; Dominican Republic), Gobert, Irving, Jokić, Kristaps Porzingis (Mavericks; Latvia), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers; Lithuania), Siakam, Ben Simmons (76ers; Australia) and Nikola Vučević (Chicago Bulls; Montenegro).

Neemias Queta (two-way player for the Sacramento Kings) is about to become the first player from Portugal to play in the NBA. A record of 10 former BWB campers were selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, beating the previous record of eight set in 2019.