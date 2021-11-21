The return of the prodigal son. On June 13, 2019, we last saw Klay Thompson play an NBA game. He had 30 points and 5 rebounds against the Raptors, in the sixth game of a Finals that the Warriors ended up losing. A full stop in a dynasty that was left without going to the bubble in 2020 and without playoffs, play-in through, in 2021. Now, everything seems to clear up after a constant suffering of a player who has been the support of one of the best teams of all time. First, a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee; months later, when it seemed that his return to the slopes was closer than ever, an Achilles tendon injury. In total, more than two years away from the tracks that will come to an end, in principle, this Christmas.

BREAKING: Klay Thompson is expected to return for the Warriors the week of Christmas, via .. – Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 21, 2021

This has been announced by ., which has revealed something that was expected: Klay to return before 2022. Everything seems to indicate that the talented guard will return to the team that saw him grow and with which he signed a 5-year, 190 million dollar contract extension before falling to the deepest depths of his private hell. With the Warriors, Klay has conquered 3 rings and has added 5 Finals in a row, being the basic pillar in defense and attack of a complete squad in which he has adapted to perfection. A constant one-on-one in a very difficult brand to beat and an innate ability to play off the ball for one of the best shooters of all time.

And to all this, the Warriors are going out. At 14-2, they have the best record in the competition, as well as being the best offense and second best defense. What’s more, They are first in percentage of field goals, seventh in percentage of triples and eleventh in percentage of free throws. And second in rebounds, first in assists, second in steals … In short. A game winning machine reminiscent of the team that emerged in 2015 to change basketball and start a historical stage, that of triples and revolution, tall men who act as point guards and constant fantasy in a way of playing led by a idol, a legend, a star. Stephen Curry, that absolutely generational player who has taken a two-year break but that he is the same as always, the one who had never left and the one that we have never wanted to leave.

Klay Thompson returns to those Warriors. To those of the revolution and the dream of the ring. Those of the dynasty that never ended. With Curry at the MVP level (29.5 + 6.1 + 6.5), Draymond Green in full harmony with his teammates, friend of statistics and enemy of problems (8.1 + 7.5 + 7.6), Andre Iguodala back, Steve Kerr with that usual speech that works like never before … Anyway, the original group, with Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and company producing their own. And now, of course, with the return of the prodigal son, that extraordinary escort that history will remember as the true support of these Warriors. Tick, tock, tick, tock … The countdown to the return of Klay Thompson has begun. Let the West tremble. Let the NBA tremble. And let the world fall in love. The latter, fortunately, is going to be inevitable.