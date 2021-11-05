11/05/2021 at 01:24 CET

The NBA the process of a research on Phoenix Suns and the conduct of majority owner Robert Sarver, the league reported Thursday in a statement.

The league’s announcement that it will use the Wachtell Lipton law firm to conduct the investigation comes in the wake of ESPN’s broadcast of a story from research based on interviews with more than 70 current employees and previous Suns who described a sometimes toxic and hostile workplace of racism and sexism during the 17 years Sarver’s mandate in Phoenix.

Referring to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, a current business operations employee told the same news source that “If the commissioner comes in and investigates to see what the hell is going on in Phoenix, he would be horrified.”

“The allegations contained in today’s ESPN article are extremely serious, and we have directed the Wachtell Lipton Law Firm to begin a thorough investigation,” NBA Executive Vice President of Communications Mike Bass said in a statement. “The NBA and WNBA are committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees. “

Bass stressed that until the final result of the investigation is known, the league will not take any action.

In a statement prior to the NBA announcement, Sarver said he would support any league investigation about the accusations made against him.

“I would welcome an impartial investigation by the NBA that may be our only way to clear my name and the reputation of an organization of which I am very proud,” said Sarver.

Suns Legacy Partners President and CEO Jason Rowley also said they would “welcome any investigation by the League” into the allegations.

Two current Suns employees said there is considerable internal support across the organization for an independent investigation into the franchise culture and that many employees, as one put it, they would be “more than willing to talk” with the researchers.

Said the second employee: “A lot of people see this as their chance to right this ship.”

Both employees noted, however, that an imminent concern among members of the organization is whether sensitive information, as well as their identities, would remain confidential to avoid any possible retaliation by Suns leadership. Said the first Suns employee: “We have to be protected.”

Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi said in a statement that he would assist in any NBA investigation.

“The conduct he allegedly committed has surprised and saddened me and is unacceptable,” Najafi said of Sarver.

“The well-being and safety of every Suns employee, player, coach and shareholder is our priority first and foremost. My condolences go out to all whose lives and professions have been affected … Although today’s revelations fall under the jurisdiction of the League, which decides and takes any action based on their finding, I offer my support to ensure that there is full responsibility. “

In Silver’s tenure since 2014, the NBA has released two major investigations, with the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks, significantly focused on ownership behavior that ended equipment sales.

Firing an owner for violations of the NBA constitution and bylaws requires a three-quarter vote of the board of league governors.

Silver granted a lifetime suspension to former Clippers owner Donald Sterling in April 2014, following the release of audiotapes that included his use of racist language about blacks, including your players.

Sterling made a later appearance on CNN that further damaged his position in the league, and the Clippers were eventually sold for an NBA record of 2 billion dollars to Steve Ballmer in August 2014.

Under pressure from a league investigation, Hawks majority owner Bruce Levenson sold the franchise to a group led by Tony Ressler for $ 850 million in 2015.

Levenson was part of a league investigation that included the self-report from an internal email He posted that included several racially-nuanced comments on the fan base that attended Hawks games.

The Dallas Mavericks were the focus of a league investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct in the wake of a Sports Illustrated article in 2018.

Following the league’s findings, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban donated $ 10 million to charities, including those that fight domestic violence, towards women.

But Cuban was not suspended or punished let alone forced to sell the equipment.