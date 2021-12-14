12/14/2021

Act. At 10:23 CET

Gabriel Ubieto

“There are approximations, but everything is open, […] to negotiation [de la reforma laboral] you have a few chapters left“This has been the summary made by the general secretary of CCOO, Unai Sordo, this Tuesday at nine in the morning from the New Economy Forum. The union leader has made this synthesis an hour before a new meeting begins between the Government and the social agents, who are facing the final phase of the talks and which have December 31 each day closer. Issues such as temporality and collective bargaining are the focus.

The social dialogue tables on labor reform have, at most, two weeks. In the two preceding cases, there have been movements: the bosses have made a move and have gone on the offensive, the Government has picked up their gauntlet and has lowered their claims of limiting the temporality in order to attract her to an agreement. And the unions try to maintain the balance between giving in to join the bosses and not giving too much so that the reform remains decaffeinated. “The negotiation is in a Key moment“, said Sordo this Tuesday.

The dismissal will not be touched and the changes will focus mainly on the new model ertes (inherited the spirit of the covid experience), in reformulating hiring and in modifying the balances of collective bargaining. The debate is focusing on contracting, as the centrals have marked as red lines anything that is not to return to the legislation prior to Mariano Rajoy in relation to collective bargaining.

The secretary general of CCOO has made it clear that “if this prevalence of the company agreement there will be no agreement and more of the same with the ultraactivity“Well, when it comes to the rules of negotiation, the unions do not want to give up an inch and the fact that these reforms are explicitly included in the programmatic agreement of the coalition government gives them wings to do so.

Back with temporality

Those “chapters” to which Sordo has referred will take place this week, for which government, employer and union negotiators have released agendas, in case each day they have to hold a face-to-face meeting in order to close an entente. The issues relating to eventuality, which have nothing to do with the labor reform of the PP and are new, have acquired special prominence.

The Executive’s proposal has changed from general caps, to caps by sector, to eliminating those caps to attract employers. Yes, there will be some particularities by sectors (especially for agriculture and construction) and that are currently in the process of being defined in the social dialogue tables. The latest version raises an eventual contract for activity peaks of maximum 90 days a year, to which must be added the modality to cover sick leave, pregnancy or leave of absence and that eliminates work and service contracts from the equation -a focus of chronified temporality-.