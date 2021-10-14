There is no doubt that David Fincher is one of the greatest directors of our time, and there is also no doubt that the director has really benefited from his association with Netflix. Although many other creators have refused to join with streaming platforms, others see here a great opportunity to maintain control that is sometimes ruthlessly snatched away by production companies. Since the development of House of Cards – 85%, Fincher took advantage of all the streaming resources and now finally unveils his new project which, unfortunately, has nothing to do with a third season of Mindhunter – 94%.

Along with Netflix, David Fincher He has worked as a creator, director and producer. So far it has titles like those already mentioned House of Cards and Mindhunter, as well as the animated series Love, Death & Robots – 73% and the film Mank – 90%, for which Gary Oldman was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor. Since then a lot has been said about his next project. Some time ago it was announced that the director would be in charge of adapting the graphic novel The Killer, written by Alexis Nolent, and it will star Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton. This story tells how a murderer begins to develop a morale and it is increasingly difficult for him to comply with the executions that are asked of him. The film still does not have a filming date, much less a release date, but production is expected to take its first steps very soon.

But before this movie, Fincher will join Netflix for a very personal project. Earlier this year the director had revealed that his next job would be film appreciation and that he would have special guests to talk about his favorite films. Yesterday, the official Netflix account anticipated part of the announcement, which many expected would be a confirmation of a new season of Mindhunter, but what turned out to be Voir, a documentary series.

The official Netflix account revealed that Voir will premiere in AFI Fest:

From Executive Producer David Fincher. VOIR, a new documentary series of video essays celebrating in cinema, from the mind of one of the modern masters of cinema. It will premiere at AFI Fest and will soon arrive on Netflix

The AFI Fest is how he is known Los Angeles International Film Festival which this year will be held from November 10 to 14. It is still not very clear if the entire series will be presented at the event or only the first episode to promote its premiere on the famous streaming platform.

At this time there is no more information about it; that is, we do not know which directors or celebrities will be part of Voir nor which films will address the video-essays. The only thing that is known, according to The Playlist, is that this work was part of the initial agreement between the director and Netflix, so the idea has been developing in his head for a long time. On the other hand, although the streaming service has been accused on several occasions of “killing” real cinema, the company works hard to offer moviegoers a lot of investigative material, in addition to exclusive premieres of great directors such as Martin Scorsese or Bong Joon-ho.

Documentaries like Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – The Story of Jim Carrey & Andy Kaufman Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton – 100% o The Movies That Made Us they are a clear attempt to gain prestige among those specialists who are still not very convinced of watching cinema in a non-traditional way. Another strategy of the company was the purchase of Paris Theater in New York, where they premiere some of their films and make retrospectives of those directors who have already joined their ranks. For example, not long ago they dedicated themselves to the trajectory of Jane Campion, who will premiere on Netflix her latest film called The Power of the Dog – 100%, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

In what we have more news about Voir, fans of Mindhuner surely they will continue wondering if one day we will have more episodes. The truth is that a long time ago the company released the protagonists of their respective contracts and the company itself. David Fincher He explained that it is very difficult to produce and develop the series. Also, these new projects from the director make it very clear that he will be busy for quite some time, so the odds are slim for now.

