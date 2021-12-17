Despite science saying it is harmless, many people wear necklaces and bracelets to “protect” themselves from 5G radiation. Necklaces that have been found to be radioactive.

We assume that deny science It is part of human nature (fortunately, of a minority), because otherwise it does not explain what is happening with the deniers of vaccines, climate change or the 5G connection.

Ironies of life, the utensils used by the 5G connection deniers have turned out to be more dangerous than the waves themselves, to the point that have been banned in the Netherlands, because they are radioactive and can cause cancer, according to the BBC.

The World Health Organization, the most prestigious clinics, even independent studies of associations against cancer, have concluded that the waves of the 3G, 4G, 5G, WiFi connection, etc., are not harmful to health.

Now you can stop worrying: the 5G connection is safe for your health. And not just anyone says it, but the highest scientific authority that in the last 20 years has been measuring and regulating radiation from mobile phones.

The scientific explanation is easy to understand.

First of all, you have to know that not all radiation is bad. Humans, without going any further, emit radiation. And there are many different types.

Radiation from mobiles is non-ionizing. This means that it is not capable of pulling electrons out of the matter where it hits. In saying, cannot alter the DNA of cells, and therefore cannot generate cancer.

Only a prolonged and close exposure to the body (24 hours a day for months) could cause problems … Which is just what happens with those pendants and anti-5G bracelets.

As with anti-WiFi briefs a few years ago, now anti-5G conspirators sell quantum and negative ion pendants, which supposedly act as a shield against radiation from the 5G connection.

It’s funny how some people deny science, but they trust products that carry scientific words like quantum or negative ions.

The point is that the Netherlands Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection has examined these anti-5G products, and has discovered that 10 of them are radioactive.

Specifically, it involves necklaces and even bracelets for children from the brands Energy Armor and Magnetix Wellness, which have been bought on Amazon.

These products constantly emit ionizing radiation, which is precisely the one that causes cancer, as occurs with X-rays if there is a prolonged exposure.

This ionizing radiation from anti-5G necklaces and bracelets is of low intensity, so in the short term it only causes redness on the skin.

But if it has been in permanent contact with the skin for a few months, as with these products, it can alter the DNA of skin cells, producing mutations that can lead to cancer.

Dutch authorities they have banned the sale of these 10 anti-5G products, and have asked their users to stop using them immediately.