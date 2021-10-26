10/26/2021 at 7:03 AM CEST

. / New York

All-Star forward Kevin Durant contributed 25 points and the Brooklyn nets bounced back from a poor result the night before with a spectacular start that gave them a 104-90 win over Washington Wizards. The reserve point guard, Australian Patty Mills, made five triples and added 21 points, while guard James Harden finished with 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Despite the victory, the Nets had to overcome bad nights of 3-point shooting by Harden (1 of 8) and forward Joe Harris (3 of 11) by keeping Washington under 35% shooting. Guard Bradley Beal of Washington scored 19 points but made only 8 of 22 shots after missing a game with a right hip contusion.

On Sunday, the Nets were dominated in the second half of a 95-111 loss to Charlotte Hornets in their first game of the season at their Barclays Center field, which featured protests from fans over the vaccine mandate that has prevented point guard Kyrie Irving from playing for Brooklyn. The Wizards won their first two games, but were already down by 18 in this one when The Nets honored guard-forward Spencer Dinwiddie with a tribute video after the first quarter of his return to the Barclays Center. Dinwiddie was 3 of 13 and finished with 10 points, six assists and five rebounds. He averaged 14.3 points in 274 games for Brooklyn from 2016-21 before partially tearing his ACL on Dec. 27 in Game 3 of the season and undergoing surgery.

Brazilian point guard Raúl Neto contributed two points in the 16 minutes he played as reserve for the Wizards after scoring 1 of 5 shots from the field, missed a 3-point attempt, captured a defensive rebound, gave an assist, recovered a ball and committed two fouls. personal.