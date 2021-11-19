Sweaty triumph of the Nets versus beaten but not destroyed Cavaliers. They were just one victory away in the Eastern Conference, which speaks highly of the Ohio start despite the fact that each week that passes they have one more serious setback that they must play with. That’s how even the game was in the Barclays CenterBut here, too, New Yorkers ended up on a higher level. It cost them, but they did it. With very little Cleveland He remained in that line in which you fight or not for a game until practically the end of the confrontation, decreed with 109-99.

Ricky Rubio (25) and Darius Garland (24) added half of the Cavs’ points. They were alone for reference. Without Mobley, the rookie that impresses, neither Sexton nor Markkanen, and with a Love that drags the effects of COVID (“crazy pain in the muscles, muscle spasms, sensitive skin, fatigue in chest and head”) after spending eight games without power play. It has merit. In the starting lineup, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro joined them alongside veteran Ed Davis, who was completely out of the rotation until the health of the squad was hit hard.

It was important again Aldridge as a plunger for the second unit, minutes in which the Cavaliers laziness was noticed, and Durant He was again the most accurate player in attack for Steve Nash. The other player the locals relied on was James harden, who returned by virtue of his free throws despite the new regulations when it comes to forcing personnel: 12/12.

KD started by giving the measure of what he wanted the night to be. The Cavs’ first lead came with Rubio’s triple over Harden in the front zone, but after that Durant’s baskets began to fall and the difference quickly rose to eleven goals (24-13, minute 7). The 2-9 the Cavs reacted to was cut off with a new shot from Durant before the end of the first quarter. Harden worked the attacks to his liking, alternating very good streaks and one in which they did not score in four minutes, but together with Aldridge or Mills they made the difference grow again until 62-41 with which the break was reached. In another of those potholes, this one lasting three minutes well into the third period, those of JB Bickerstaff did damage, reducing the distance to eleven again after a triple corner by the team’s Spanish base. Rubio’s vision of the game is not surprising, rather than the good defensive positioning and penetrations against big men of a Garland that helped to make the Nets a little less. Fallones in passing and defending gave wings to the Cavaliers, who went to seven (96-89, minute 44). It was Harden and not Durant who with a pair of baskets again put space between one set and another to finish this Nets-Cavaliers.