Little by little, some discounts are beginning to be seen in the most recent Xiaomi phones, such as the 11T Pro, which Amazon now has about 50 euros cheaper.

One of the essential characteristics of Xiaomi as a brand is that its mobiles have a fairly adjusted value for money, with prices somewhat lower than other similar devices from the competition. In addition, they often see offers and discounts as soon as they reach the market.

Right now you can see first-hand at Amazon, store that has the new Xiaomi 11T Pro on offer, presented just a few weeks ago. From costing 649 euros it goes on to cost 599 euros in black and also in blue.

With Snapdragon 888 and charging at 120W, this mobile is a real beast at all levels, although its price is lower than other high-end mobiles.

It is a very competitive cost if we see everything it has to offer, which is by no means little, and we are talking about a high-end phone that has little to envy rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 or the iPhone 13.

We have been able to test this Xiaomi 11T Pro thoroughly and it has really left us very satisfied in all aspects, particularly in two: its power thanks to the Snapdragon 888 that it equips as a processor and its excellent screen, with an AMOLED panel at 144 Hz.

In addition, it has one of the fastest fast charges of the moment, reaching 120W of power, which allows charge 100% of its 5,000 mAh capacity in just 20 minutes, an absolute record.

Xiaomi has a wide catalog of mobiles in Spain and we have compiled them all, also ordered by price range from cheapest to most expensive.

With these wickers we are undoubtedly talking about one of the best Xiaomi phones in 2021 and one of the best Android phones in general, with an excellent set of cameras and the ability to run absolutely any application or game of this operating system without problems.

That the reduction in the price of the Xiaomi 11T Pro comes from Amazon is an important plus, since this store is well known by all and offers all the desirable guarantees, starting with free shipping anywhere in Spain.

Whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not, it will come to your home for free. If you also have it, it will reach you faster. If you want to speed up delivery to just one day, you can sign up for the free trial month with no commitment to stay.

