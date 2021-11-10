In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro with the new 10-core M1 Pro processor is already cheaper at Amazon.

The two new MacBook Pros with the M1 Max and M1 Pro processors are getting some of the best reviews possible in professional notebooks. Part of the fault is with these new processors, but also the return of ports and MagSafe.

Their main problem is the price, they are expensive laptops and designed for professionals who squeeze every penny it costs. Luckily these new laptops are already cheaper even though they have just been introduced.

This new 16-inch MacBook Pro with 10-core M1 Pro chip and 16-core GPU It is now available on Amazon for 2,675 euros.

Apple’s most powerful 16 “laptop with the new M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU and a 512GB SSD.

The original price of this Apple laptop is 2,749 euros, so you are taking it home with just over 95 euros discount.

This is Apple’s entry-level 16-inch laptop. Have a 10-core and 16-core M1 Pro chip in GPU and a 512 GB SSD. A team that is perfect for professionals in 3D, video editing or photography. It also has a 16-inch Retina XDR screen.

Apple has finally returned some of the ports that professionals were crying out for, such as the SD card reader, the HDMI connection and the MagSafe connection for charging.

Also has 3 USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4, both standards with a bandwidth of 40 Gb / s.

There is a reason for this good price on Amazon for a team that has just been launched on the market and that is that there is currently no stock. It is a trick that the store uses, it puts cheaper products when there is no stock and when units arrive, it has them sold and they go directly to their new owners.

Amazon usually stocks these laptops in a few days, so if you don’t mind waiting a bit, you can save 95 euros on one of Apple’s most powerful laptops.

Get this 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip for 2,675 euros and free shipping.

