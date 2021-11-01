Although we use the cloud and online storage a lot today, physical storage systems still make a lot of sense.

It may all revolve around streaming and online storage these days, but high-capacity external hard drives, keep selling non-stop.

Many users, and even more companies and institutions, need massive physical storage systems to save your personal content, backups, databases, etc.

The University of Southampton has developed a new optical storage system called 5D, which stores up to 500 TB of data in the size of a CD. Is or are about 10,000 Blu-ray discs, or 31 external hard drives like this:

The University of Southampton has been developing this new standard for almost 8 years. Already in 2015 it presented a first version, but it only allowed to store 300 KB, and it wrote at a slower speed.

5 D is an optical storage system that uses a laser beam to write data on a crystal.

Unlike a Blu-ray disc or the like, which is vulnerable to heat, moisture, or magnets, 5D storage glass does not have this problem. AND it can survive eternally at room temperature.

Is named 5 D because in addition to storing data in three-dimensional space, in three dimensions, also stores polarization and laser intensity.

The key is in the femtosecond laser, which emits very short, but very powerful, pulses of light at the nanoscale, according to New Atlas.

With this system, a large amount of information can be stored in very little space: up to 500 TB on a crystal CD, infinitely more durable than a conventional one.

But this 5D storage has two drawbacks that they have yet to fix: the read and write speed is very slow.

Using a new technique called Near field improvement has managed to reach the 230 KB / sec, which is very slow compared to a current hard drive or SSD, but enough to write text documents in real time, or to store massive data (with a lot of patience …).

Now they are investigating new techniques to increase this speed of reading and writing, as well as lower the costs of the laser, before launching the 5D storage to the market.

It will be a product focused on storing massive data such as the census, museum catalogs, or DNA chains for example.