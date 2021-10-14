Throughout the Acer event, a huge number of products have been presented. The company has us used to renewing its catalog in short periods of time and, logically, today was not going to be less.

The novelties that arrive for the remainder of the year and several months of next year are focused on different families of products. The portfolio that the company has presented is headed by gaming computers and monitors.

Of course, there is a presence for more conventional laptops, equipment for people who are dedicated to the design or creation of audiovisual elements, Chromebooks cannot be absent and they have also expanded antimicrobial products.

Acer TravelMate Spin P4

This is the first antimicrobial device, it is a professional convertible computer that integrates the new 11th generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor. Storage can be handled by an M.2 SSD disk of up to 1TB. The hinge allows a 360 degree rotation.

In addition, it is MIL-STD 810H certified to offer greater security when carrying it in your backpack. The antimicrobial part of this equipment is its 14-inch touch screen with Full HD resolution. The coating that makes it antimicrobial comes thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass.

Acer Enduro Urban N3

The next equipment within the notebooks with antimicrobial screens is the Acer Enduro Urban N3. This device, as the name suggests, is meant to be rugged. The weight of the team is close to two kilos, staying at 1.85 grams.

It has the military certification MIL-STD 810H and resistance of industrial grade IP53, these certifications mean that it is able to withstand drops of up to 1.22 meters and that it can get wet thanks to its waterproof ports, as well as a drainage system within the team.

The screen with FHD resolution and up to 450 nits of brightness is coated by antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. Inside the computer we find an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, the NVIDIA GeForce MX330 and up to 32GB of RAM.

Acer Enduro Urban T3

This team continues with the same line as the previous one, it is made to withstand everything possible. Of course, this time it is a 10-inch tablet. It integrates the same resistance and military certification. The screen has a resolution somewhat higher than Full HD, 1,920 x 1,200 to be exact.

Inside the tablet what we find is a MediaTek processor with eight cores and 4GB of RAM, in principle the configuration will be more than enough for any user who wants or is looking for a tablet that does not have to worry about when it comes to carry it in your backpack.

Acer VE246Q, antimicrobial monitor

Acer has been encouraged to launch monitors with antimicrobial screens, even if they are not tactile. And, is that, the entire monitor is built in a material to which an antimicrobial treatment has been applied. The panel is 23.6-inch VA with Full HD resolution or 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

At the angle level, what Acer has commented is that it would have up to 178 degrees of viewing angles. Another of its characteristics is that it has Acer BlueLightShield that reduces the emission of blue light to avoid eyestrain or any potential damage when spending long hours at work.

Predator Orion 7000 Series

Leaving aside antimicrobial equipment, let’s move on to computers for the most gamers. The newest series of desktops from Acer is the Predator Orion 7000 Series which comes packed with the very latest in components. Acer bets on the 12th generation Intel Core and NVIDIA graphics.

The graphics cards that can be mounted on these desktops are of the latest generation and up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090. Regarding the RAM configuration, modules can be integrated up to 64GB DDR5 at 4000 MHz. Storage can be up to two M.2 SSDs of 1TB each and two HDDs of up to 3TB each.

Predator GD711 and Predator GM712 gaming projectors

Make has also launched two new projectors for gamers. The Predator GD711 is compatible with computers and consoles, as well as offering 4K resolution. When connected to consoles, images can be projected at 120Hz, although only in Full HD resolution.

In the case of computers, the refresh rate can increase up to 240Hz, but maintaining the Full HD resolution. It is compatible with HDR10 content to offer a much more attractive visual experience and in ECO mode the noise is almost negligible. The connections are made by two HDMI 2.0 ports, audio output and three USB A.

The second projector is the Predator GM712 with 4K resolution and up to 3,600 ANSI lumens of brightness. The main difference with the previous projects is that the lighting system is a lamp, while the Predator GD711 is an LED projector. At the level of specifications, it is at the height of the previous one: HDR10, 240 Hz in Full HD, 16: 9 format.

Predator gaming desk

Yes, do has been encouraged to launch a table for gaming users. The truth is that it is not at all strange when today many companies have been encouraged to launch this type of product. The design, of course, is strident and not very modest.

The interesting thing about this table is that it has a large amount of space in which to support both monitors and the computer itself, as well as different hooks in which to leave accessories such as headphones.

Acer Aspire Vero

The equipment that has the tag “Vero” is ecological equipment and whose construction uses plastic or other recycled elements, in addition to being later recyclable. The Aspire Vero is a team with a 15.6-inch IPS Full HD screen, inside you will find 11th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Connectivity is provided by a WiFi 6 module to offer greater stability in connections and, in addition, better data transfer rates. The physical ports are one USB Type-C and two USB Type-A ports. Additionally, it features Acer TrueHarnony and Acer PurifiedVoice to enhance calls.

Acer TravelMate Vero

This laptop is intended for the business sector. Inside what we find is an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Being a team for professionals, it comes with specific tools.

Those of Acer have integrated a TPM that offers possibilities of administrations at the enterprise level and, in addition, a Kensington lock slot to avoid any theft of information at a physical level. That’s not all, this laptop comes with Windows 11 in its Pro version.

Acer Veriton Veron Mini

Unlike the previous two computers, the Acer Veriton Veron Mini is a desktop computer. Well actually, it’s a mini desktop computer. It is designed to take up very little space inside the table and thus facilitate a less congested stage.

Of course, depending on the needs you can choose different sizes. All these sizes are compact, the first being one liter, the second two liters and the last three liters. At the specification level, the processors that will be integrated are the latest generation Intel Core vPro.

Acer Vero BR277

This team works quite well with the previous one, it is a 27-inch monitor with Full HD resolution or 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Being a Vero product, it is built using recycled plastic. The percentage of use of this material according to those of Acer is 50%.

At the level of performance, it includes a support that facilitates and improves its ergonomics, with this support the user can precisely adjust the inclination and the angle from which they want to see the screen.

Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition

We start with notebooks intended for publishing professionals. The one that leads this family is the Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition, the differential of this equipment is that it can display 3D images thanks to the projection of two different images through an optical lens placed on the screen.

All of this allows the user to perceive this as a 3D image. At the component level, the 15.6-inch 4K screen offers 100% accuracy of the Adobe RGB color gamut and has a Delta E <2 color accuracy. The processor is the Intel Core i7-11800H with the NVIDIA RTX 3080 and up to 64GB of RAM.

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel

This team follows the same line as the previous one, although this time the screen has a 15.6-inch convertible format so that it can be used as a tablet. Accompanying this screen can be used a Wacom EMR stylus. The resolution of this screen is 4K.

Inside the computer we also find 11th generation Intel Core i7 processors, the graphics card that accompanies this processor is an NVIDIA RTX 3050 and the amount of RAM can go up to 32GB. Storage is provided by an NVMe drive up to 1TB.

Acer ConceptD 3

This equipment is a more restrained version of the previous one, the screen grows to 16 inches, but the resolution remains a little more than Full HD. And, logically, it does not integrate the convertible format to be used as a tablet. Of course, this does not mean that the specifications are lower.

Inside the Acer ConceptD 3 what we find is an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor accompanied by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti with 16GB of DDR4 RAM expandable up to 32GB. Storage is provided by a drive up to 1TB in NVMe PCIe 4.0 format.

Acer L811, projector

The company has not only presented gaming projectors, it has also launched a device destined to be the multimedia center of the home. The Acer L811 is a projector that is capable of 4K resolution and supports HDR10 for high dynamic range content.

In addition, the brightness that it is capable of offering is 3,000 lumens. What the company says is that it can project a 120-inch screen from only 0.312 meters, and can be used even in small rooms. In addition, it includes 10W speakers so that it is not so necessary to connect a sound system.

Nitro XV272U KF

The Nitro XV272U KF monitor belongs to the company’s family of gaming devices. Specifically, it has 27 inches with WQHD resolution, so the number of pixels is greater than that of a Full HD monitor. At the refresh or update speed level, being a gaming device it has 300Hz.

Integrate AMD FreeSync to try to improve the experience when playing competitive titles. The gray-to-gray response time is 0.5, which is quite low and will be appreciated by more well-versed e-sports users. In addition, it has a coverage of 90% of the DCI P3 colors.

Acer CB273U

The Acer CB273U is another monitor, although this time it is not intended for gaming. In fact, it is focused on professional sectors. At the level of performance, it has quite interesting elements such as a 27-inch screen diagonal that is accompanied by a WQHD resolution or 2,560 x 1,440 pixels.

It supports HDR10 for content with high dynamic range. In addition, it integrates a fairly wide color coverage giving a Delta E <1 color accuracy. Those of Acer have decided that it is also compatible with AMD FreeSync in case users want to play on it, although the most striking thing is that it includes a USB C port capable of offering 90W.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

Acer has a wide range of Chromebooks, now they have released new versions of their most popular models. The first is the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 that now comes with 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processors and also dispenses with cooling using a fan.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is a convertible laptop and it can be used in different positions. The screen is 14 inches with Full HD resolution that includes a blue light filter to avoid fatigue when spending long days using the device.