What’s going to happen to boxing at the Olympics? That is the great doubt that all those involved have. The AIBA, due to its corruption cases, received the veto of the International Olympic Committee for Tokyo 2020. For this reason, the classification and the tournament were organized by the highest organism of the world Olympic sport. That situation would only be for the Japanese appointment, in principle, since nobody knows anything about the future.

In this time, which has been more due to the pandemic, AIBA has undergone significant internal regeneration. Senior positions have been changed almost entirely and they have opted for young people who have an impeccable curriculum (the president of Hispaniola, Felipe Martínez is part of that new executive). It was a logical and necessary step to build trust, but it has not stopped there. The new leaders have sought to give their tournaments a facelift to reflect this new stage. The first opportunity to teach it is at the Elite men’s World Cup that starts this Sunday, in Belgrade (lasts until November 6), with the draw for the pictures.

The tournament, being the first of this new stage, has been organized with free access and with new weight categories (The ones that will be Olympic are unknown). That is, each country can present a representative by weight regardless of previous merits. It is fair because it wants to break with the past, but it complicates more for athletes, who in some cases may need up to six fights to win the gold. Despite this, those boxers will greatly benefit from another measure. For the first time in history the medal in a World Cup will be accompanied by a financial prize. The agency’s new advertising agreements have allowed it. The winner of a gold will pocket 100,000 dollars, the silver is worth 50,000 and the bronze 25,000. A total of 2.6 million dollars will be allocated to prizes.

In addition, visually they also want to differentiate themselves from the past. Because, the gloves will abandon the traditional blue and red of the corners and become white. Having the details of the aforementioned colors in the AIBA logo. “The white gloves symbolize a new beginning, the fairness and transparency of our events. We will do everything possible to ensure justice for all“says Umar Kremlev, president of AIBA. In addition, the winner will also receive the medal a commemorative belt. He seeks to resemble professional boxing and looks better. “I’m sure that will motivate the younger guys to get into boxing gyms, train hard and achieve these goals,” Kremlev concluded.