In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new Apple wireless helmets are already on sale, with important improvements and a much cheaper price than the Pro model.

Apple continues to bet heavily on the sound sector, and no longer sells one or two, but several wireless headphones, some of them very prominent within their sector, such as AirPods Max.

The more compact models, the True Wireless, are much more successful in sales because they are cheaper, especially the AirPods Pro, although now the new AirPods 3 are now officially on sale for only 199 euros.

However, buying the cheapest AirPods 3 is possible, and there are offers in two stores. On the one hand there is Amazon, which sells them for 191 euros with express shipping in just one day for those who have an Amazon Prime account. On the other, there is AliExpress Plaza, which leaves them at 179 euros by redeeming the SDAPPLE20 coupon before making the payment.

The new Apple AirPods 3 have a new design, better autonomy and have interesting improvements such as compatibility with Magsafe or Spatial Audio with head tracking.

Plaza is the version of AliExpress that has its headquarters and warehouse in Spain, so in 2-3 business days You will have your brand new headphones at home without having to pay shipping costs and without going through customs, so you will avoid the much dreaded VAT surcharges on shipments from Asia.

We have been able to test these headphones first-hand in the analysis of the AirPods 3, which have left us quite satisfied in general terms, especially with regard to the sound quality of the spatial audio, although they do not have noise cancellation. active.

If you have decided to buy wireless headphones and the offer overwhelms you, in this guide we will tell you the main characteristics that you should take into account when taking the plunge.

This can be a problem, especially since there are already a multitude of headphones with ANC that cost half or less and that are from brands such as Sony, Huawei or Jabra, quite well known.

In any case, both for the characteristic design of the AirPods and for the spatial audio and also for having Siri as a virtual assistant, if you have an iPhone without a doubt the AirPods are the best headphones you can buy, especially if, like now, they are in offer.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.