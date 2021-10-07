Updated Thursday, 7 October 2021 – 08:50

Some entities have begun to charge their clients for withdrawing money at the window

A person enters a bank branch to withdraw in window 200 euros from your account and the cashier tells you that this operation has a commission and that if you do not want to pay this commission, you better get the money from the cashier. This is what the clients of some banks are finding when they go to withdraw money from window, is the new bank commission which is taking many customers by surprise.

“This is not a general practice, although some entities are already applying it. Fees for withdrawing money at ATMs of other entities are common, but the payment for this counter service is a novel practice that causes surprise among customers”, assures in a note the Bank of Spain, in which it requests banking entities to make available to their customers “at least one medium gratuitous, accessible and safe, taking into account the particular circumstances of each group, so that they can have cash from their account “.

According to the Bank of Spain, this commission cannot be charged in the basic payment accounts, in which the regulations either limit the maximum monthly commission that can be charged for the use of certain services, including the withdrawal of cash from ATMs or offices, or establish that they are free when the holders are people in a special situation vulnerability or risk of financial exclusion.

Fulfilling certain requirements, such as a service effectively rendered, entities are free to set the price of the services they provide, in a similar way to any other business. However, as the Bank of Spain, the entity must inform that it will charge you that commission. In addition, the bank must ensure that you accept these conditions.

“If your bank is going to charge you a commission when withdrawing cash through the window and you do not agree, check if you have received the prior information, request the pertinent clarifications and, where appropriate, request an accessible and secure alternative means based on your circumstances to get your money, “warns the Bank of Spain about this new commission.

