POCO continues to expand its catalog, and it does so by betting on prices that are at least as competitive as those of realme and Xiaomi, if not more.

There is a new POCO mobile for sale and it is once again one of the great candidates to dominate the entry range in the coming months, especially since its characteristics are well above the price it has.

We are talking about the POCO M4 Pro, which we have been able to analyze in depth and which offers first-rate features at a surprising price of only 259 euros, although you can buy it somewhat cheaper thanks to the offer that AliExpress Plaza has, which leaves it at 224 euros.

With a 5G connection and an excellent screen, POCO’s new mobile will become one of the best cheap phones for 2022.

For example, It has 5G connectivity, something that for now not all mobiles around 200 euros can say. Not only that but it also boasts a spectacular screen, with 90 Hz refreshment, Full HD + as a resolution and no less than 6.6 “in size.

Some other things should be noted, such as the NFC chip for mobile payments or the excellent performance of its processor, a Mediatek Dimensity 810 that not only enables 5G, but also fast charging at 33W.

We have been able to prove all this and more in its review, which leaves us with an excellent taste in our mouths in practically all sections, especially because of the fluidity and speed with which they work, which makes it stand out above other cheap mobiles.

With this set of features, the POCO M4 Pro has everything to be a best seller, as have been practically all the phones that this Asian firm has put on sale in 2021.

Already completely independent from Xiaomi, it wants to compete face-to-face with any giant by squeezing the best value for money from its phones, and the truth is that it is succeeding, with some of the best low-cost non-Xiaomi mobiles of the moment.

