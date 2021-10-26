Pacers 109 – Bucks 119

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on the leader suit for the Bucks to take a victory complicated by the circumstances. Without three starters (Holiday, Lopez and DiVincenzo), the Greek went all in for some Pacers who are still hesitant at this start of the season. 30 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists for Anteto.

Hawks 122 – Pistons 104

After the stumble against the Cavs, the Hawks are back on the winning track. Easy victory against the Pistons, one of the weakest teams in the league, the only one next to the Thunder that still doesn’t know what it is to win and that continues to wait, from defeat to defeat, the premiere of the last number 1 of the draft, Cade Cunningham. In Atlanta, Trae Young (32 points and 9 assists) And John Collins (22 points and 7 rebounds), the most outstanding.

Nets 104 – Wizards 90

The Wizards’ first loss and first crisis avoided by the Nets, who would have lost with a suspicious 1-3. This time they had the first placid day of the season with a very simple victory: at the end of the first quarter they were already winning by 18 points. Kevin Durant, with 25 points, was the top scorer of the game. Nobody in Washington reached their twenties.

Heat 107 – Magic 90

The third East bigwig who played last night also won and, like the Nets, did so without too much trouble. Although in his case he did not sentence his Florida neighbors until the last quarter. The Magic, in a clearly transitional and learning season for many youngsters, were no match for the Heat. Jimmy Butler went to 36 points without throwing a single triple (15/21 on shots of 2).

Raptors 108 – Bulls 111

Four games and four wins for the Bulls. No one else can say the same in the NBA. It is true that three of them have come against the Pistons and Pelicans, two teams that are not exactly at their best, but no one takes it away from 4-0. Last night they suffered in Toronto after having the match more or less controlled in the third quarter. In the last minutes, when the game was being decided, the figure of DeMar DeRozan appeared, as had happened so many times before in that pavilion. The guard finished as the top scorer with 26 points.

Wolves 98 – Pelicans 107

The Pelicans no longer belong to the dubious club of teams that counted their games by losses. This time the good performance of Brandon Ingram (27 + 9) did translate into victory. Special mention to Jonas Valanciunas, who had not started his journey as expected in New Orleans, but who last night scored a great game with 22 points and 23 rebounds, a personal record. The Wolves fall for the first time despite Towns ’32 points and Edwards’ 28. Willy stayed one more day without playing.

Clippers 116 – Blazers 86

First victory for some Clippers who were not playing as badly as their classification indicated and who finally obtained the prize of victory against some Blazers who do not show good symptoms at the beginning of the season. Today’s defeat leaves a disturbing image. Luke Kennard, equaling his record of triples (6) to reach 23 points, the best at home.

Hornets 129 – Celtics 140

The Celtics knock down the Hornets in overtime, one of the league’s revelations, and reach 50% of victories in an irregular start to the season. Read the chronicle here.

Nuggets 87 – Cavs 99

Huge victory for the Cleveland team against one of the best teams in the league. The Spaniard, who returned to the bench with the return of Garland, did not have his day. Read the chronicle here.