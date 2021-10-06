10/06/2021 at 6:29 AM CEST

. / Cleveland

The escort Zach LaVine scored 23 points, including four triples, and led the balanced attack of the renewed Chicago Bulls who beat Cleveland Cavaliers 131-95 by beating, where the Spanish point guard made his debut. LaVine topped a list of seven players who had double-digit numbers, including forward DeMar DeRozan, his great acquisition during the summer break, which contributed 13 points, four assists and four rebounds, while forward Lavonte Green, as a starter, and Troy. Brown Jr., who came out of reserve, also scored 13 points each and the first one grabbed eight rebounds, in addition to putting up two blocks. The Swiss Motenegrin center Nikola Vucevic was on the verge of a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a block.

The Cavaliers, who had the debut of the Spanish base Ricky Rubio, who came out of reserve, received the support of starting point guard Collin Sexton who reached 14 points and topped a list of four players who had double-digit numbers. Among them was Rubio, who played 20 minutes with his new team, to which he was traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and contributed 10 points. The El Masnou player did not have his best scoring inspiration, missing seven of 10 shots from the field, including five of six triples, and hit 3 of 4 from the personnel line. Rubio was more solid in the interior game with five rebounds, including four defenders, he distributed six assists – a team leader -, lost three balls and committed two personal fouls.

Also making his debut was Finnish power forward, former Bulls player, Lauri Markkanen, who came out of reserve, like Rubio, and reached 13 points and grabbed four rebounds. The Finnish player when he jumped onto the United Center court received a great ovation from the 11,777 spectators who came to witness the game.