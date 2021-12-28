12/28/2021 at 11:46 CET

The farmers and ranchers of the Federation of Rural Women’s Associations (Fademur) welcomes that the Common Agricultural Policy (PAC) include the gender perspective for the first time: “It has been an achievement that now has to materialize in real measures and budget & rdquor ;, warn from the organization taking stock of the year that ends and that they describe as“ bittersweet & rdquor; after weighing up the advances and setbacks for women in their sector.

This new approach of the CAP will translate into specific aid lines for agricultural and livestock farms run by women, something that Fademur puts on the positive side of the balance of this 2021 together with the arrival, “finally & rdquor ;, of the incentives for jointly-owned farms that the law had already promised in 2011. From Fademur they hope that in 2022 the Ministry of Agriculture will re-promote this figure that currently makes women’s work visible in 924 farms in Spain, 13 of them in the province of Zamora and a total of 384 in the whole of Castilla y León. Madrid and the Balearic Islands are the only autonomies in which not a single agricultural exploitation appears under this figure, and that is why the Federation will demand that their respective governments “push once & rdquor; your records.

Among the struggles Fademur fought over the last year are his participation in the movement “SOSrural & rdquor;, which these days is demanding in the streets conditions the fulfillment of the Food Chain Law so that food producers receive a fair price for their work, a claim in which women are acquiring a leading role.

On the other hand, the organization has promoted the formation of the first promotion of drone pilots for precision agriculture. From Fademur hopes that these women “are the spearhead & rdquor; in their respective towns and that “change the sexism that exists in the sector & rdquor ;. Therefore, they announce that in 2022 they will bet “strong & rdquor; for the incorporation of women to these technologies.

Rural entrepreneurs

On the negative side, rural women entrepreneurs have found themselves this year with the problem of rise in energy costs that has affected all their businesses to different degrees. “

In addition, they point out from Fademur, the professionals of the sector continue to encounter other obstacles such as bureaucratic incompatibility with respect to their reality, inequality in access to finance and the handicap of the digital divide in their towns.

Care

On the other hand, women are generally still the caregivers of their family members. In this plane, from Fademur they indicate that there has been “a worsening feeling& rdquor; because in many towns services that had been temporarily stopped due to lockdown have not yet been resumed or have been directly eliminated forever. In the province of Zamora, for example, the smaller towns continue without medical attention in their offices.

“We are talking especially about shealth and transport, closely related to each other and, of course, fundamental to guarantee equal access to health & rdquor ;, explain from Fademur. “It is incomprehensible that they do not give them priority in the middle of a pandemic & rdquor ;.

For example, in the province of Zamora, most of the towns with less than 50 cards have not recovered medical care in their offices, which they did have before March 2020.

On the other hand, the organization qualifies as “hopeful & rdquor; the Co-Responsible Plan of the Ministry of Equality to guarantee care as a right, from the perspective of equality between men and women, but they believe that “there is still a lot of confusion around it and the rural perspective is not assured, which worries us because it is in the villages where we have more lacks in care & rdquor ;.

For women, in rural areas, “Deeply aged and masculinized & rdquor;, there are three related issues in this regard. First, a need to recognize the work of women, who normally assume this overload invisibly. Second, an opportunity to create work in this field, also achieving a settlement of the population. And third, an obligation to do justice to a vulnerable population group: the elderly & rdquor ;.

This last group is the focus of Fademur’s program “Caring for ourselves for a better future & rdquor ;. Besides of active work with the elderlyWithin this program, an awareness-raising and institutional function is also carried out with different initiatives, among which this year was the proclamation of the rights of the rural elderly population.

Sexist violence

A few days after the end of the year, 2021 leaves in Spain 42 victims of macho murders, of which 17 occurred in municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants. In addition, six of the 17 victims were minors, three of them from rural municipalities. This means that 40.48% of the total murders due to gender violence and 50% of the murders of minors occurred in towns. These latest data on violence in the villages come to light thanks to the work carried out by Fademur and updated on the home page of the organization’s website. “In 2021 we have continued to advance in the study and making this scourge visible in the villages, because it is essential to be able to eliminate it one day & rdquor ;, explain rural women.

With the aim, in addition, of providing information and assistance to victims or people around them, Fademur has also recently signed a action protocol with the General Directorate of the Civil Guard and it has continued to strengthen its network of safe spaces in rural areas.

On the other hand, the Federation has continued to develop other initiatives to combat gender violence in the villages, mainly since “Cultivating Equality & rdquor;. Within this program, the launch of a spot stands out as the central axis of a campaign with which Fademur puts the message in a rural setting.