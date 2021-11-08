DANIEL VIAA

MARA HERNNDEZ

Updated Monday, 8 November 2021 – 15:37

The Government has processed the new figure by decree law, something of which the experts are suspicious: “It cannot be approved like that, it is born badly”

The Council of Ministers approved this Monday the new capital gains tax, which will be published tomorrow in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and will be fully in force on Wednesday. The figure on the increase in the value of urban land is born after 15 days of legal vacuum, which are those that will have passed since the Constitutional Court overthrew the tax as it was conceived until now and the moment in which it was born. . It will not have retroactive effectTherefore, operations closed in that period of time will not have to pay this tax.

The Treasury had already advanced it and today, the Minister spokesman for the Government, Isabel Rodrguez, has confirmed it, given that the head of the competent Ministry, Mara Jess Montero, has not appeared at the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

The also Minister of Territorial Policy has also pointed out that citizens who have to pay the tax They can choose between two options for their calculation, and choose the one that best suits them. “The tax base will be the result of multiplying the cadastral value by new coefficients that will take into account the real estate reality or will be determined by the difference between the sale price and the acquisition price,” they explain from the Treasury.

And to all this must be added that the new measure is already born with an alarming danger of claims given the doubtful going to change the tribute. The Government has resorted to a decree-law to respond urgently to the ruling of the Constitutional Court, but the experts they are suspicious that this legal figure is adequate to modify the tax and they warn that it could give rise to a new appeal of unconstitutionality.

“The new capital gain cannot be approved by decree-law, it is born badly“, assures Patricia Surez, president of the Association of Financial Users (Asufin). According to her explanation, the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court itself establishes that taxes cannot be approved by decree-law and what the Government is regulating is the essence of the tax, the part that corresponds to your calculation. “We could attend the presentation of an appeal of unconstitutionality“Surez adds.

The association also denounces the lack of retroactivity established by the TC in claims of capital gains paid in the last four years. “It is inadmissible that the taxpayer be robbed of his legitimate right to present a corrective self-assessment, the famous complementary, to correct errors, “says Surez. Asufin assures that they will continue to claim the capital gains paid for four years because” it is a right that assists the taxpayer and the tax regulations allow it. “

Only pay who gets profit

The Government has also highlighted that citizens “will not have to pay the tax when they have not won in the transaction to buy and sell.” This is something that has not always happened, and that now the Executive wants to avoid, although for this it is the taxpayer who demonstrates.

However, and “as a novelty, capital gains generated in less than one year will be taxed, that is, those that occur when less than a year has elapsed between the date of acquisition and transmission and that, therefore, may have a more speculative nature “.

For all this, the municipalities, which have in this tax their second most important way of income after the IBI with about 2,500 million, will have six months to adapt their regulations to the new legal framework.

